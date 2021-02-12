Kisala challenges UPDF to stay up

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Kefa Kisala says he is not scared of Vipers’ favourites tag, but expects today’s hosts to be at their very best against his UPDF side at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The surprise league leaders have never beaten Vipers in Kitende but may never have a better chance with the league champions yet to hit top form and consistency.

“There is no big difference between both teams. If you gave UPDF player Vipers jersey, you may fail to spot the difference,” Kisala said ahead of the rare top-of-the-table clash.

“We are not coming to disorganise them but to play our game plan – attacking. They have home advantage and are reigning champions but what I observed from their draw with Express (on Tuesday), we can beat them if we play with the right character, attitude and mentality,” Kisala added.

Nothing is impossible

Sitting atop the table after winning four matches in the first five is flattering for the military side that has only won the league once –in 1978 as Simba.

“You can’t rule us out in title contention because we have ever won it before and we are not here by mistake. We aim to shoot high so that we fail among the stars,” Kisala added.

He will be without on-loan four-goal hero Brian Kalumba who is ineligible to play for parent club Vipers but will turn to January recruit Davis Kasirye for goals.

Eric Kibowa, Alex Kitata and Arafat Kakonge are the other new signings set to give the soldiers a tonic boost.

Vipers coach Fred Kajoba promised to come all out against UPDF after faltering against the Red Eagles.

“We’re targeting retaining the league and that means we must strive to win all the matches we play,” Kajoba told SCORE.

A win for Vipers will thrusts them at the summit on 14 points before third placed URA host Express tomorrow at Ndejje.

SC Villa to unleash Olaki

Against a Myda side reeling from the 7-0 whitewash against Vipers, Edward Kaziba’s Jogoos will be aiming to resume league action in high gear at Bombo today.

The timely acquisition of tested goal grabber Francis Olaki and youthful midfielder Sadam Masereka has galvanised the record league champions as they plan to climb from ninth spot.

“I’m impressed by the two recruits and I expect them to bring in a lot more in as far as creating and scoring goals is concerned and I believe they can do it,” Kaziba told the club website.

Uganda Premier League

TODAY | LIVE ON SANYUKA TV

SC Villa vs. Myda 3pm

Vipers vs. UPDF

Bright Stars vs. Kitara 4pm

SUNDAY

URA vs. Express 4pm

