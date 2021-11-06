Kitegenyi ticks right boxes at Mbarara City

Top prospect. Mbalangu believes Kitegenyi (left) will deliver the goals in plenty. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

The striking pair of Hussein Mbalangu and Magid Musisi was a beauty to behold for SC Villa and Uganda Cranes back in the day. They were robust, had pace to burn, daunted defences and bust the net for fun.
Now in the dugout, Mbalangu wants his own reincarnation in Mbarara City’s stocky forward Henry Kitegenyi as he seeks to polish the club attacking line.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.