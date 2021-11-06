Kitegenyi ticks right boxes at Mbarara City

The striking pair of Hussein Mbalangu and Magid Musisi was a beauty to behold for SC Villa and Uganda Cranes back in the day. They were robust, had pace to burn, daunted defences and bust the net for fun.

Now in the dugout, Mbalangu wants his own reincarnation in Mbarara City’s stocky forward Henry Kitegenyi as he seeks to polish the club attacking line.

Kitegenyi has already shown signs of improvement under Mbalangu, scoring two goals with upped precision.

“Kitegenyi will be among the top scorers in the league this season with over 15 goals.

“I’m giving him special training because like him, I used to apply force in my game as a striker but I knew how to regulate it. That lecture largely helped me improve Alfred Leku and Ceaser Okhuti (at Arua Hill) last season,” Mbalangu told SCORE.

Kitegenyi has scored shades of potential at Sadolin FC and Vipers before but was still bereft of the killer instinct to command attention.

“I’m working on his movements in the box, polishing his set-piece artistry especially on free-kicks because he has the power to shoot.

I have told him to become more unpredictable for defenders and make timed runs in the box as well as blending with fellow striking partner Jude Ssemugabi.

Soon, the coveted Uganda Cranes chance will be becoming for him,” added the tactician who was recruited from Arua Hill to replace Brian Ssenyondo in the summer.

Mbalangu asserts that he plays with his strikers in training and practically shows them how to shield the ball, hold up play and pass when in tight angle – because attack is key in his strategy.

As Mbarara City heads to Bombo Barracks this afternoon for their StarTimes Uganda Premier League rescheduled encounter with Ssenyondo’s UPDF, Mbalangu is bent on increasing on the five goals his team has managed in four games.

The Ankole Lions sit seventh on the table with six points while UPDF, that drew 2-2 with Gaddafi on Tuesday, follow in eighth with five.

“Mbarara City (lost to Bul in their last match in Jinja) are not good on away games but that mentality should stop henceforth.