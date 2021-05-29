Kiwanuka, Mukasa out for flying start

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

The decision by 2020 champions Dr Innocent Nabahwe and Luwum Adoch not to defend their Entebbe Singleton Golf Challenge title was largely met with disbelief.

On the other hand, several individuals chose to pair up again or couple up with new partners to attempt to win Season V of the country’s biggest amateur match-play golf championship.

Following the qualifier round last month, only 64 pairings will line-up for 32 matches for the first round at the par-71 course in Entebbe today.

After the round of 64 draw was repeated because of a technical glitch last month, the most attractive match that came up pits Kiryowa ‘KK’ Kiwanuka and Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa against their friends Edward Kabuuchu and Andrew Kibaya.

There is just a place for one pairing when the round of 32 comes next month in the quest for tickets by RwandAir to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in the UAE early next year.

‘Business as usual’

Renowned lawyer Kiwanuka and businessman Mukasa are clubhouse darlings. They often sit with businessman Kabuuchu and lawyer Kibaya during the 19th hole prize giving ceremonies.

Advertisement

Yet on the course, whether at Entebbe or even Uganda Golf Club at Kitante, the quartet always chooses to play together.

To add, Kiwanuka is the chairman of Express Football Club and Mukasa’s ride hailing company Spesho Taxi and Kabuuchu’s logistics firm MSL sponsor the Red Eagles.

But that friendship will step aside when they take a round today.

“Business as usual, we are just going to beat them,” offered Kiwanuka, who won the Singleton Award in 2018.

At the inaugural Singleton Challenge in 2017, Kiwanuka and Mukasa had a fairytale run until the semifinals where they lost 3/2 (3-up with two holes to spare) to Dan Kajungu and Collins Nuwagira.

Kiwanuka is confident that his pairing will boss the talk during the 19th hole ceremony tonight that will be christened “Oldies’ Style” and hosted by comedian Daniel Omara.

“Everything is working right,” handicap 13 player Kiwanuka said of their short and long game.

2018 champions Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime have partnered again and begin their quest to recapture for glory against Grace Njeri and Ruth Mugisha.

“We’re ready to try our luck once again. We practiced and hope it pays off,” said handicap two player Kabasweka.

Then inaugural winners Isaac Mariera and John Muchiri face Peter Apell and Andrew Baguma.

Apell’s wife Rita has patterned with Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja and they face former Entebbe Club captain Edwin Tumusiime and Stanley Muhwezi.

Last year’s bronze medallists Oscar Semawere and Marvin Kagoro stuck together and they have polished their clubs but are taking a cautious approach towards Fred Kimbugwe and Joseph Kimani.

“We do not plan anything special but just study our opponents in the first three holes then take it slow once we know their game,” said Semawere, also the Entebbe Club president.

2021 Entebbe Singleton Challenge

ROUND OF 64 - SELECTED MATCH-UPS

K. Kiwanuka & E. Mukasa vs. E. Kabuuchu & A. Kibaya

M. Byenkya & B. Nakamoga vs. C. Mwesigwa & J. Kwesiga

J. Muchiri & I. Mariera vs. Peter Apell & A. Baguma

W. Angudeyo & D. Mwesigye vs. J. Adrapi & Robert Ejiku

S. Kesiime & P. Kabasweka vs. Grace Njeri & Ruth Mugisha

C. Kagombe & E. Kagombe vs. R. Kasirye & M.Ssebugwawo

M. Matsiko & A. Kananathan vs. E. Tayebwa & Aaron Ecel

O. Semawere & M. Kagoro vs. F. Kimbugwe & J. Kimani

Rita Apell & Anne Abeja vs. E. Tumusiime & S. Muhwezi

Y. Bbaale & I. Nakalembe vs. E. Mugabi & G. Byamugisha

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com