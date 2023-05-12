Kobs or Pirates? Down to the final kick

This is it. The final day of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership with the title on the line.

Either Kobs or Stanbic Black Pirates will be crowned champions at Legends Rugby Club on Saturday.

Winner-takes-all analogy may not do justice to this game. You can rephrase it by saying that; the loser will have deep wounds.

The maths

Fittingly, the two antagonists are tied on 75 points. Kobs can lift the title with a draw while Pirates must win the tie.

If they were to draw, the pair would finish the season on 77 points but Kobs have a superior points’ difference.

Third-placed Heathens, the record league champions with 16 diadems, are out of the equation.

However, the Kyadondo side will finish second if they beat Rams with a bonus point.

Details

The buildup has been dominated with talk of how and which areas the game will be won, and lost.

While defence wins titles, sport also has a good old adage that goes: good offense beats good defence.

That was seen in the first leg clash at Kings’ Park. Kobs won it 30-25 with centre Ian Munyani scoring the winning try at the stroke of full time.

In the final phase of the game, the visitors defended resolutely before delivering the sucker punch.

Through the season, neither side leaked many points which is down to their ability to tackle whenever required.

Set pieces

Kobs have struggled with their lineout as both hookers Faraji Odugo and Jude Jjuuko labour to release a straight ball at the lineout for the jumpers.

It works against them especially when it’s time to use the set piece as an attacking platform.

On the other hand, the Pirates’ line out has looked good with jumper Humphrey Tahobya and hooker Nathan Bwambale synching well.

Scrum

Another area of concern is the scrum. Both coaches Brian Makalama and Marvin Odongo were part of the scrum in their heyday, operating at front and back row respectively.

Makalama has turned out one of the best scrum coaches in the region and it is evident with how the Kobs scrum has stepped up.

While his scrum has the edge, Odong’s pack is not far behind and can still hold its own. Giving away penalties at the scrum could also hurt the culprit.

Half-back pairing

Your number nine and 10 dictate the game and call plays. In this area, Pirates have been consistent with the selection of Conrad Wanyama and Ivan Magomu.

They can get going fast and that will be a worry for Kobs’ flankers. Makalama will pick any two of Byron Oketayot, Derrick Atukahaisibwe and Al Hadji Manano.

Their defence will be defence. On the other hand, you cannot know who Kobs will pick at scrum-half (nine) and fly-half (10). It has been a tossup all season.

Any one of Brian Ochan, Robert Masendi, Josiah Sempeke and Davis Kyewalabye could slot in at nine.

This call depends on the games. Kyewalabye, the most experienced of the bunch, loves to recycle the ball quickly while Masendi takes his time allowing the forwards have a lot of the ball.

Back row

With a record-tying 22 tries, back rower Pius Ogena possesses the x-factor. He is now level with Kobs’ greats Justin Kimono and Allan Musoke for the most touchdowns in a league season.

He will be hungry to take the record outright with at least one try today. Musoke has challenged Ogena to own the record.

Ogena has been a menace to defence and scored for fun most of the season. Kobs should count on him while Pirates need to stop him.

Kicking

The kicking, whether for points or territory, cannot be overlooked. The boot has won big games before.

Both sides have the league’s best kickers in fly halves Joseph Aredo and Ivan Magomu who sit top of the scorers’ standings.

A purple patched boot is what both camps will be praying for. There is often a tendency to switch kickers after a first miss.

How much trust will both captains have in the person who takes the first tee?

Hunger

In all this, the hungrier side should steal it. Pirates have not won a league title since 2018 and this is a great opportunity.

Sydney Gongodyo, another Pirate having a stellar campaign, hinted they are going to Legends only to win because it has been the season-long objective.

Kobs were 2021 winners but are stuck on 13 titles, three behind Heathens.

They will want to cut that gap in a season that has seen them stay in the race to the last day, thanks to Pirates’ victory at Heathens a fortnight ago.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Saturday fixtures

Kobs vs Pirates 4pm, Legends

Rams vs Heathens, 4pm, Makerere

Mongers vs Rhinos 4pm, Entebbe

Buffaloes vs Impis 4pm, Kyadondo

Hippos vs Walukuba 4pm, Jinja

Past winners

1991 Heathens

1992 Heathens

1993 Heathens

1994 KRUFC(Kobs & Heathens)

1995 Kobs

1996 Impis

1997 Kobs

1998 Kobs

1999 Kobs

2000 Kobs

2001 Kobs

2002 Heathens

2003 Kobs

2004 Heathens

2005 Heathens

2006 Kobs

2007 Kobs

2008 Kobs

2009 Heathens

2010 Heathens

2011 Heathens

2012 Heathens

2013 Heathens

2014 Kobs

2015 Heathens

2016 Kobs

2017 Heathens

2018 Pirates

2019 Heathens

2020 Covid (Not held)

2021 Kobs

2022 Heathens