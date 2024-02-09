Kobs stuck with new kit

If you have watched KCB Kobs play in recent times, you must have realised that they are no longer the Blue Army that usually runs onto the pitch clad in their famous colours, blue and black.

They have resorted to using the jersey that previously belonged to their B side, Boks, which is green and black in colour.

But even that is not enough. Some of the players, precisely Collins Kimbowa and Checkie Ahumuza, have turned up wearing different colours, appearing like liberos, who don different colours in volleyball.

In volleyball, a libero is a defensive specialist who is responsible for playing a crucial role in the back row, serving as the first line of defense for the team.

Known for their exceptional digging and passing skills and their ability to quickly transition from one part of the court to another, liberos wear a different colour to be easily differentiated from the rest of the team.

Big problem

Whereas Kobs played the whole of last season with no sponsor and kept on mixing up jerseys, that looked like it would be history in the new season, with KCB Bank coming on board as the club’s headline sponsor in a Shs95m marriage.

Better days were anticipated by the club’s faithful that a smart look on the pitch would inspire the team to success.

Along the way, Kobs entered another partnership with yet another corporate company to provide a new set of jerseys that befits the stature of the club.

The jersey is said to be available and only awaiting clearance from Uganda Rugby Union for use.

But that clearance might never come, with the jersey said to have a logo of a company in direct competition with the Rugby Championship main sponsor, Nile Special.

Part of the Uganda Rugby Championship Manual 2024 reads: “Clubs are encouraged to obtain partners and sponsors but not that any such partner or sponsor who conflicts with the title sponsor may not infringe on the title sponsor right and this clause.”

The sponsor on the Kobs kit is a direct competitor with Nile Special in the beverages business.

Impasse

Clubs were asked to sign the competition manual to confirm their commitment to play by the set rules and Kobs is one of those that reluctantly put pen to paper.

With the signature, the club agreed to, among other things, desist from infringing on the title sponsor’s rights.

The jersey in question has a competing brand emblazoned on the front and at the back.

'‘The jersey is here and we plan to use it after the launch,’' Kobs Chairman Tony Stone Luggya told Score.

The same company is said to be interested in sponsoring all three top flight clubs that use Legends Rugby Grounds as their home ground.

Rhinos and Warriors are the other two said to have new kits from the same sponsor.

Legends, as a ground, is also heavily filled with branding, which is usually covered up during games that fall under the Nile Special sponsorship package.

For now, all the three clubs remain stuck with their new kits and will not be expected to use them, at least not this season, which is the final year of the Nile Special deal.

Meetings between the clubs and the Union have failed to yield solutions.

Two press conferences planned for the unveiling have flopped.

With each of the three kits estimated to have cost Shs15m, clubs are stuck with Shs45m worthy of merchandise.

Wounded

Victor Wadiya’s charges will have to put their off-pitch woes aside when they visit Kings Park Arena to face Stanbic Black Pirates.

Kobs go into the game on the back of a first-ever 15s loss to Jinja Hippos and will be hoping to avoid losing two on a bounce.

Like Kobs, Pirates started the season in defeat, falling 16-12 to Platinum Credit Heathens at Kyadondo.