Kobs take their marginal Guinness 7s lead to Gulu

Betway Kobs looked good in the opening circuit of the Guinness National 7s Series dubbed the Mileke 7s, hosted by Warriors, last weekend.

They cruised through the pool stages and only got a scare in the semifinals against Heathens when they needed a conversion for a 21-19 win.

Next in line was Stanbic Pirates in the finals, the men in blue patched up and got over the line with a 21-17 win to collect 22 points, three behind contenders Pirates who got 19 as runners up.

“Gulu will be a different experience. Today was hard for many sides because it had been a long time without competitive rugby and hopefully we can also shift into the next gear in Gulu,” said Kobs coach Davis Kyewalabye last week.

In Gulu, Kobs are in pool A with Warriors, Gulu Elephants and Impis.

They are favourites to emerge as pool leaders and have a big say on who takes the circuit.

Pirates remain Kobs’ biggest threat having pushed all the way in 2019 when the National Series was last held.

They, too, had a good outing at the Mileke 7s but fell short in the final.

“It was a learning curve and we realised what we have to correct this weekend. The boys are fit and we remain confident of bouncing back in Gulu,” Pirates captain Ivan Magomu told SCORE.

Taking Gulu can boost Pirates’ title chances and they will go all out to steal it.

Heathens are the most improved side of the tournament, they have the numbers and quality to compete and Kobs can testify to it.

They almost spoiled Kobs’ party last weekend and were unlucky to concede a converted try at the death. Norbert Okeny and Innocent Gwokto sparkled and have to maintain that form to give the Kyadondo , placed third on 15 points, a chance in Gulu.

Guinness 7s pools

Pool A: Kobs, Warriors, Gulu

Elephants, Impis

Pool B: Pirates, Hippos,

Mongers, Rams

Pool C: Heathens, Buffaloes,

Sailors, Gulu City Falcons



