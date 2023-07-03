Kremlev’s letter predicts IBA status after Olympic expulsion

Since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) expelled the International Boxing Association (IBA) from the Olympic Movement, last week, the future of amateur boxing seems to be at a crossroads.

But hours after the IOC decision which IBA called “catastrophic” and a "tremendous error," IBA president Umar Kremlev threw some light on life ahead.

For avoidance of doubt, despite the expulsion that was confirmed by a 69-1 vote (10 members abstained) in an Extraordinary IOC Session Thursday, boxing will be at Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, though under a different organisation than IBA.

In an open letter to all boxing federations, posted on the IBA website June 23, Kremlev assured the IBA family that life will go on. But how will reality unfold?

Fight for talents?

Kremlev said IBA remains open for further dialogue with the IOC, “and we will continue to fight for boxing’s rightful place and status within the Olympic movement.”

However, he quickly vowed: “The future of boxing is in our hands, and we will continue to deliver the very best for our athletes.” He hinted on IBA’s new strategic vision and how the organisation moves forward,” which will be presented to the board of directors for approval in Thailand in mid-July.

Whatever happens in Thailand, if IBA creates more events and pays juicy prize monies, it could reignite its war with professional sanctioning bodies like World Boxing Council over who should run professional boxing.

Boxers will choose who butters their bread better between WBC and IBA. And WBC will not like this.

Already, Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi launched that war on a national level. He dismisses the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission as “masqueraders mismanaging boxing.” And the Uganda Boxing Champions League—where elite amateur boxers fight five rounds and bare-chested—is a pilot project into the pro game.

Boxing World Cup?

Kremlev promised more IBA events during the Olympic cycle to “shape our athletes and allow them to achieve their best results and dreams.”

But Muhangi, a strong Kremlev ally, thinks it is not just the number but also the quality of events that are needed.

“I am going to advise IBA to strengthen its competitions and make them more meaningful and attractive,” Muhangi told Score days before the IOC decision.

“For instance, we need to reduce the World Championships: like the women’s, men’s, and youths, we need to merge some of them. Otherwise, if they happen every year, they lose meaning.”

If merged, Muhangi thinks, with lucrative prize money and publicity, the World Championships can become IBA’s version of the World Cup, with more allure than the Olympics. Football did it. Why can’t boxing do it?

Bring back Gazprom?

Kremlev’s biggest achievement since becoming IBA president in December 2020, has been the sponsorship deal with Gazprom, Russia's state energy supplier.

Courtesy of the deal, IBA in December 2021, introduced prize money for the World Championship, the first time in IBA’s 75-year history.

The culture spread into continental championships, further entrenching Kremlev’s impact that even when the IOC tried to dethrone him last September, IBA stuck with him.

Besides governance and refereeing issues, the IOC was always concerned about IBA's finances. And when Russian invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the West berated Gazprom for fuelling the terror.

In May 2023, Kremlev bowed to the pressure, announcing that IBA had terminated the Gazprom deal, which had saved IBA from the imminent financial collapse due to former president C K Wu’s mismanagement.

Still, despite Gazprom’s exit, IBA offered record prize money at the recent World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan: $200,000 (Shs760m) for gold; $100,000 (Shs380m) for silver and $50,000 (Shs190m) for bronze.

Kremlev even promised to offer gold medalists $1m by 2027. He said IBA had many other sponsors and promised a new one in June or July.

But, "We will extend [Gazprom] if there is an opportunity,” Kremlev said. Muhangi thinks the opportunity is now. After all, after the expulsion, IBA has nothing to lose by dealing with Gazprom. “And more than ever, we need the money.”

World Boxing the new IBA?

Like Muhangi, Kremlev believes IBA could continue without the Olympics which only happen once in four years.

“At this moment, we should be united as never before and show our unwavering commitment to boxing,” Kremlev wrote. But the disunity has already started. And the speed is alarming.

Kremlev, a strong ally of Vladimir Putin, has moved much of the IBA's operations from Lausanne, Switzerland to Russia. Now the USA and Switzerland have joined World Boxing, a breakaway body that is seeking IOC recognition to handle boxing at the Los Angeles 2028.

England, The Netherlands, Brazil, Italy could follow soon. But Kremlev’s biggest shock in the struggle could have come from the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC), which declared its intent to join World Boxing. Worse still, the ASBC President Pichai Chunhavajira, who made the announcement, sits on the IBA Board of Directors.

Africa is another bloc Kremlev can count on. But Bessalem Abdellah, a former African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) president, joined Asia in calling for a breakaway. "In order to preserve amateur boxing, beyond the 2028 Olympic Games, it is imperative that the great pugilistic family, throughout the world, join forces around a new organisation," the Algerian was quoted by insidethegames.com in a joint statement with Coach Aggoune Azeddine.