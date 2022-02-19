Kurt Zouma’s wronged cat and the shameless dishonesty in the protests









First of all, let me make it abundantly clear that while I suffer from an extreme case of zoophobia, I neither condone any acts of cruelty by other people nor am I cruel to animals myself.

So, when social-media videos emerged showing Kurt Zouma kicking his cat halfway across a room, I did not cheer. But neither did I cringe in indignant self-righteousness and say to myself here is a young man in urgent need of psychodynamic therapy. Yes, I kind of suspected the matter had the potential to explode out of context but at no time did I envisage that a reckless moment of irritation would become a story about cancelled contracts, fines, and suspensions.

Dishonesty has always followed actions such as these.

They define what is the very subjective matter of ethical behaviour. But if we are to be truly honest what is acceptable behaviour these days? Is kicking a pet any more a crime than killing game in the Serengeti? Unless we express an equal measure of dismay for one and the other, we are simply being pretenders.

The flavour of the moment masses, however, insist that it’s about time we stopped calling Kurt Zouma the victim of our fraudulent nature. They view the incident as a clear case of animal abuse. He kicked his cat which is by no means a sign of affection. I get that. But I have also lived long enough to know that we don’t always feel affection for each other, let alone our pets.

Of course, there will be moments when we are mad at each other or our pets. It doesn’t make cruelty right. But neither should it carry all the fury we have attached to the incident.

It is borderline ridiculous to suggest that the cat is a defenseless entity being denied its rights to continue being a pet, for the simple reason of mucking around like all cats must do. I find it high-nosed to say the cat was caused anguish, embarrassment, and that it has been exposed to the ridicule of a pet-loathing public whose suggestive discussions carry condescending undertones. Like really?

For me that is where it all goes south. For one, I think Kurt Zouma should manage his emotions better. But I also think his club and sponsors should have put the matter to bed early. But by calling him out in the manner they did, they let the matter fester into a witch-hunt.

I don’t believe this should be controversial simply because it was a cat. After all, who will speak of the lab rats, the rabbits, pigeons, and wildlife that are killed for sport, let alone kicked? For me fairness must be seen to apply across the board. Short of that it’s preferential treatment and only exacerbates the very ills it set out to address in the first place.

So, Team-Cat could do well to seek out Kurt Zouma and build this case as an ethical matter of a domestic nature as opposed to an animal cruelty matter deserving of some punitive intervention. Only then would it be handled with the sensitivity it deserves.