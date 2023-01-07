Kyewalabye back to business

The last time Kobs won the Nile Special Rugby Premier League, Davis Kyewalabye was the head coach. But the next time Kobs play in the same league, he will be fighting for the number nine shirt. This is after returning to compete at the top level for the first time since 2019.

Having used his time off playing to contribute to the club in coaching capacity, one of the best scrum-halves of his generation will be back to playing when Kobs play Walukuba Barbarians in their opening game of the season.

“What drove me into coaching was that the body was tired, I was getting injured and I wanted to give the body a natural rest,” Kyewalabye told Score in an exclusive interview after Kobs' training session at Legends Tuesday night.

“I found a way of serving the club in a different capacity and decided to sit out and concentrate on coaching,” he added.

As head coach, Kyewalabye led Kobs to the title in 2021, winning all their nine games in a one-round season shortened due to the effects of Covid-19. It was the first time Kobs were winning the league since 2016.

Kiwa, as he is fondly referred to in rugby circles, is a two-time league winner as a player having been part of the Kobs side that lifted the trophy in 2014 and 2016.

Ready to go again

“The body is almost ready; it is more of the mind now. Given the time, I intend to make myself ready for competitive rugby again,”

Players like Robert Masendi, Josiah Ssempeke and Brian Ochan have all tried out the number nine for Kobs but no one has made it his own and Kyewalabye will be right in the thick of things to add to that competition.

A season with Kobs feeder side Boks gave the pint-sized scrum-half some game time.

To play and win with Kobs will be the target but that will not be all for a player ow in the evening of his career. Matter of fact, Kyewalabye expects to run another three years before calling it a playing career.

His will be more than playing now. Mentoring young and upcoming players will be even more fulfilling.

“One of the key areas I am looking at is getting enough time to mentor some of the upcoming players.”

Kyewalabye career with Kobs started in 2011 but fully materialised after university in 2013. He was fully involved as the club won the league in 2014 and 2016. He also boasts three Sevens titles on his resume.

Big boost

Kyewalabye’s return is expected to boost Kobs’ charge towards a 15th league title. His experience is one aspect his coach Brian Makalama expects to gain from.

“Mentorship. Mentoring the young lads on the art of self-supervision,” Makalama told Score about the attributes Kyewalabye bring to the club.

“You know this generation has been spoon-fed and feel entitled to literally any and everything. I profess a culture of hard work so we are re-cultivating that and getting the playing unit accountable,” he added.

Makalama is not the only one excited by Kyewalabye’s return to the furnace. Uganda Sevens star Adrian Kasiito believes players with the experience like Kyewalabye’s is a step closer to the championship.

“Definitely having an experienced player like him is a big bonus to Kobs as a club,” he opined.

“He brings defense, good game reading and speed into the squad,” the back added.

National duty?

With the Uganda Rugby Union choosing to separate national teams to have the 15s and Sevens players choosing one, there is still need to increase the pool of players.

And should that open an opportunity for Kiwa, he will be ready to roll back the years. The scrum-half last played for Uganda in 2016. Players like Ivan Kirabo, Conrad Wanyama and Aaron Ofoyrwoth have since taken turns in the number nine shirt.

“If I am available well and good. Of course, we always play rugby looking at the top prizes.”

The top prizes will only come after great performances for his Legends-based outfit and going by the performance against Heathens in the Uganda Cup semi-final, the Blue Army will be ready to challenge Heathens and Pirates for the championship.

Name: Davis Kyewalabye

Club: Kobs

Position: Scrum-half

Honours: 2X League winner, 3X National Sevens