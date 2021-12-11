Lack of a gold standard continues to drive Fufa Awards into bottomless pit

The latest staging of the Fufa Awards has split Uganda’s football fraternity down the middle, with those for or against striking as best they can. To compound matters, organisers of the awards have used every opportunity to indicate that they will remain stuck in their old ways. They clearly have little sense of their own limits, which are considerable.

There was reason to believe – or, at least, to hope – that stinging criticism of past award galas would effect change. Last weekend’s crowning of Bobosi Byaruhanga, however, shows that there are no tectonic forces at work. The young midfielder’s recognition was only one shade of the kaleidoscope of decisions that reeked of astonishment.

Just in case you missed results from the gala, Byaruhanga beat Eric Kambale to the men’s player top gong thanks – in no small part – to the 2021 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations. Yet Morley Byekwaso – whose tactical nous engineered Uganda’s runner-up finish in the continental showpiece – was overlooked in the Coach of the Year category. Wasswa Bbosa, who brought the best out of Kambale, was instead feted. Confused? Precisely.

Even before this year’s awards event was staged, the men’s players’ shortlist was agitating tongues. If continental showings were the gold standard, then why was Derrick Kakooza overlooked? The striker’s five well-taken goals carried Uganda to the final while easily securing him a place in Caf’s team of the tournament. And speaking of which, why didn’t the top scorer in Uganda’s top flight league, Yunus Sentamu, take a deserved place in Fufa’s best XI? Is Fufa averse to players with predatory instincts?

All said, the manner in which organisers of this year’s awards heaped on faux pas on the back of another left nothing to one’s imagination. The guilt of every defendant in the court of public opinion had in one manner or another been established. Whereas it’s a stretch to claim that the awards event, which is in the sixth year of its staging, is struggling to get off its knees; difficult realities continue to intrude. Tough questions ought to be asked.

The sustained attack the event has on the infrastructure of meritocracy beggars belief. Your columnist was once astounded when one of the event’s top honchos unwittingly shared subjectivities that make the guarantee of a benign outcome impossible. The recipient of the car, the poker-faced honcho stressed, should not essentially be the best as much as the find of the season.

Lest we forget, winners of the men and women player of the year awards get, among other things, a car for their efforts. This has turned out to be a whimsical touchstone, with our poker-faced honcho sheepishly admitting back in 2018 that the awards won’t recognise players who are already established.

Further attempts to put the best face on the yardstick used fell woefully short then and have ever since. The futility of combating such a yardstick has also increasingly become clear. But if the Good Book doesn’t frown upon those who already have getting more, what inspires Fufa to swim against the tide? Does it trace its arc from a bizarre desire to be oddly unique?





One person who appears grimly determined to be oddly unique is Patrick Bernard Ogwel. The National Council of Sports general secretary’s hold over the local basketball fraternity remains undiminished – but for all the wrong reasons. The manner in which he plays hide-and-seek with the local basketball governing body, Fuba, before intervening at the 11th hour is akin to a scene from a comedy drama. Handing money in the eyesore that is a sack and all!

His latest last-gasp financial intervention, however, put Fuba in such an awkward position that participation in the first window of the men’s Fiba World Cup qualifiers hung by a thread. Preparations were so chaotic that the Silverbacks contingent made it to Angola, barely. Head coach, Mandy Juruni rightly described the win secured at the expense of Cape Verde as a “miracle.”

If the Silverbacks are to stand any chance of tying down a top five position in the qualifiers, relations between Fuba and Ogwel will need to thaw out. It’s about time the latter buried the hatchet.