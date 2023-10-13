Lady Cranes 7s laced with hope ahead of biggest test

Uganda women’s rugby will always use the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Dubai as a teaser.

Making it there was a crowning moment for a rewarding journey that had started years earlier with lots of sacrifices, blood and sweat.

For those who lived it, a grin is a must when they remember the qualifying tournament at Kyadondo Rugby Club in September, 2008.

The blare of Bebe Cool’s monster hit ‘Big is Big’ was befitting every time as Christine Kizito led the Lady Cranes Sevens to the turf.

With two slots for Africa, Uganda, then coached by David Mutaka, qualified as seed two behind South Africa.

So many people involved with the women’s games cried when Uganda beat Tunisia 7-0 in the semi-final to ensure a place at the global tournament.

You could argue that that weekend changed the course for Ugandan rugby as the ladies led the way that has since seen the men’s team follow.

The Rugby Cranes Sevens have since made the World Cup twice – 2018 and 2022. It’s the Lady Cranes 7s that showed the way.

The ladies can again raise the bar this weekend by claiming a place at the quadrennial Olympic Games for the first time.

This will be bigger than 2009. Only one of eight teams will make it from the two-day Africa Women’s Sevens tournament in the Tunisian town of Monastir.

Uganda is placed in Group A alongside reigning champions South Africa, Zimbabwe, and hosts Tunisia.

In the last tournament, last year, Uganda finished fourth, while Madagascar came second and Tunisia won bronze.

Group B features Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, and Madagascar. The runner-up will have a second shot through a repechage tournament next year.

"We are putting in a lot of work and the team is looking very sharp. Over time our players have gained the experience and we are confident the team will perform well in Tunisia," a confident coach Charles Onen said before departure.

His team of 12 has two debutants in Sarah Kirabo and Grace Nabaggala.

Africa Women’s Sevens Championship

Saturday fixtures

Tunisia vs Uganda, 11am

South Africa vs Uganda, 2.06pm