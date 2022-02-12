Leku’s unfinished business at Vipers

No love lost. Leku wants to haunt Vipers again. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Arua Hill gangly forward Alfred Leku won’t be giving Vipers a minute’s peace when his current employers lock horns with his former in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League duel at the St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende today. 
Leku scored with a well-timed header, last month when the Kongolo skinned Vipers 1-0 at the Barifa Stadium den.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.