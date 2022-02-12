Leku’s unfinished business at Vipers

Arua Hill gangly forward Alfred Leku won’t be giving Vipers a minute’s peace when his current employers lock horns with his former in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League duel at the St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende today.

Leku scored with a well-timed header, last month when the Kongolo skinned Vipers 1-0 at the Barifa Stadium den.

“I was really very happy to score against them. They didn’t believe in me because I was still a student and I left [Kitenda) with disappointments. I’m now looking forward to facing them and repeating the same. I believe victory is possible in their backyard,” Leku told Score.

Roberto Oliveira’s Vipers top the log with 36 points from 16 matches, while league debutants Arua Hill, under Livingston Mbabazi’s tutelage, are fifth with 28 points from as many matches.

Leku has scored seven goals this campaign and he attributes it all to the new-found freedom he enjoys in Arua.

“I feel very comfortable at my birthplace and the improvement in my game has come with playing regularly.

“I thank coaches Mbabazi and Hussein Mbalangu for polishing some aspects of my game because I’m now a better player than I was at Vipers, Onduparaka, Express and Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana), “ the lanky forward noted.

The Kongolo, who have also bruised giants Express, URA and held SC Villa, come up against the Venoms that saw off Bul on Wednesday and boast of one of the most watertight defences in the league.

“ I enjoy pairing with Robert Eseru upfront because we read each other well and we’re very unpredictable and strong. We raise our performance in the big games because we go all out and play with brave hearts,” Leku added.

Vipers other loss in the season came at Kitende, the 2-0 flattening by URA back in November.

URA seek redemption

URA marksman Steven Mukwala has rallied his colleagues not to sink in the 1-0 loss to title rivals KCCA at Lugogo in midweek, but rather rose up fast and dispatch visitors Gaddafi.

Third placed URA, now eight points adrift of Vipers, know the slippery challenge Peter Onen’s Gaddafi can spring up.