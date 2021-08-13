Let’s say it without flinching: pursuit of short-term goals will predictably end in tears for sports faithful

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

Last Saturday, your columnist made clear that streaks of triumphalism that greet encouraging performances at the Olympic Games tend to work to the detriment of Team Uganda. I argued that — besides giving self-serving suits renewed energy — such excessive exultation tends to obscure Ugandan sport’s complicated and varied past. Perhaps, more importantly, it masks uncertainty and danger about the future.

At the 1972 Games in Munich, John Akii-Bua not only won the 400m hurdles Olympic title from the least desirable inside lane but also became the first man to run inside 48 seconds. Elsewhere, Leo Rwabwogo’s ring craft and smarts saw him notch five quality wins, including three TKOs and a 3-2 split decision against a formidable Cuban opponent.

Had the flyweight not lost his gold medal match against Bulgaria’s Georgi Kostadinov, Team Uganda would have finished the Games in 22nd position.

Still, his silver taken together with Akii-Bua’s gold helped Team Uganda place 24th overall and second behind Kenya in Africa. This was a remarkable showing that saw the 33-strong team (including 17 male hockey players that collectively finished 15th) receive red-carpet treatment on its return.

Uganda was touted as an emerging force that was on the cusp of a consequential shift. Unprecedented success at the 1973 All Africa Games where 20 medals (eight gold plus six silver and bronze apiece) were bagged indicated that Ugandan sport was either succeeding at reform or simply choosing to defer demons that previously plagued it.

History has since shown us – in the starkest way possible – that Ugandan sport has not reformed and, perhaps, never intended to do so. This is because respective governments choose to be the anxious overseer of a creaky and outdated system.

Advertisement

They always seem settled on the idea of putting the proverbial cart before the horse. To get a sense of this morbid culture and the attendant repercussions it visits upon athletes, it’s instructive to look at Akii-Bua’s career.

Despite possessing a high tolerance for risk and the ideal build (6 feet 2 inches and 77 kilogrammes) for 400m hurdles, a creaky and outdated system had led Akii-Bua to believe that he was a 110m hurdler. It took the intervention of a then upstart British coach – Malcolm Arnold – for Akii-Bua to perceive hurdling over a short distance as an unacceptable endeavour.

There are so many up-and-coming athletes who – much like Akii-Bua – are pointed in the wrong direction because Uganda has failed to address grassroots development deficits. In the past two major championships (Worlds and Olympics), Addy Ruiter’s astuteness has shown no cracks. The Dutchman has delivered four gold medals through Joshua Cheptegei (two), Peruth Chemutai, and Halimah Nakaayi.

In a wide-ranging interview with your columnist, Ruiter made no attempt to hide the fact that problems at the grassroots loom suffocatingly large.

Besides not ceding their formative years to half-baked visionaries as Akii-Bua did, investment at the grassroots guarantees something of a succession plan. Akii-Bua went to the 1980 Moscow Games with the weight of expectation no lighter than it was in 1972. It did not seem to matter that he was in his 30s.

The creaky and outdated system was intent on squeezing whatever juice was left in the low-hanging fruit it chanced upon. In fact, the closest Uganda came to replacing Akii-Bua was when Peter Rwamuhanda popped out of nowhere to win – among others – a silver medal at the 1982 Commonwealth Games. Rwamuhanda, who had his leg amputated in retirement, died a pauper in June of 2008.

Can our creaky system stop lightning from striking twice by not putting a millstone around Cheptegei’s neck as it did Akii-Bua? Your guess is as good as mine. Besides the dearth of grassroots coaches, sports spaces in schools are getting as vanishingly small as the physical education component.

I saw a few government functionaries talking about establishing rapport with the TV commentator that spoke glowingly about Uganda to a global audience of billions during Tokyo 2020. Again, this is a classic case of putting the cart before the horse. If our creaky system fails to groom and replace talent, Rob Walker will have no-one to wax lyrical about. It’s that simple!

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @robertmadoi