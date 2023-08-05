Losing to Rwanda should remind Uganda to take a new path

The post-mortem of Uganda’s heart wrenching 66-61 loss to Rwanda in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Fiba Women’s Afrobasket will be long.

In ripping that carcass, you can start by pointing out how the national women’s basketball team – the Gazelles – folded after Jane Asinde went down injured in the second quarter.

Mentally, Gazelles seemed to freeze after Asinde got hurt. She had six points, eight rebounds and three assists before limping off.

The team, coach Albert Antuna inclusive, seemed to run out of ideas in squandering an early cushion thereby falling into a deep hole.

This team, supported by a huge crowd of travelling fans, had done so much good with the highlight being that 85-83 victory over Senegal in a group C encounter.

That was easily the biggest shock of the tournament as the West Africans are 11-time champions while Uganda are only making a third appearance.

In fact, the Gazelles had not been to the championship since 2015.

The DR Congo scalp on Tuesday with a 78-62 victory to make the quarterfinals for the first time became a bit obvious. Uganda made it look easy.

Everyone was allowed to get cocky, except the players. Then came the quarterfinal against hosts and neighbours Rwanda at the BK Arena in Kigali.

Investment

While we will never know what might have been had Asinde stayed fit, Gazelles were favourites before tip-off.

After all, Uganda beat Rwanda in February during the qualifiers. In the early exchanges, it was a mismatch as the Gazelles pounded Rwanda in the paint.

For Rwandans, it would have felt like an injustice had they lost a team that has not invested as much as they have.

During a seven-month period from January to August, 2019, the Rwandan government built the magnificent BK Arena (formerly known as Kigali Arena).

They invested $100m (aboutSh370b). The multi-purpose indoor arena in Kigali, Rwanda, used mostly for basketball and volleyball matches.

It hosts sporting events and concerts. It is the biggest indoor arena in East Africa and is located next to the Amahoro Stadium.

The Arena is a 10,000 capacity indoor arena for indoor sports such as basketball, handball, volleyball, and tennis, as well as concerts and conferences.

It has given Rwanda an edge over the rest in the region as they now get to host all the biggest events.

The BK Arena has hosted various sports events including the 2019 Fiba Under-16 Women's African Championship, the AfroBasket 2021, and the 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championships and the 2023 Women's Afrobasket.

To that, they have also had the Basketball Africa League (BAL) played there.

Kagame presence

This has allowed Rwandan teams to qualify for tournaments as hosts and enabled locals there to watch games often.

In sport, that home advantage counts a lot as you get to play in front of your own fans whose voices can always give you an extra push.

Among those fans is Rwandan president Paul Kagame whose presence cannot be understated.

This facility pales in comparison to the Lugogo Indoor Stadium built by the British colonialists in the 1950s.

The only way Uganda is going to break that glass ceiling is by building a facility that can match Rwanda.

Peter Ogwang, the state minister for sports, has promised an arena that will strip Rwanda’s in terms of size and sophistication but it’s unlikely that it will be constructed tomorrow.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First Son, has been awed by the BK Arena and murmured having something similar here but that’s all. We wait.

Best team

If either of them watched the Gazelles in the past week, they will agree with many keen followers who conclude that this is the best team Uganda has ever assembled.

When Uganda made her debut at this event 26 years ago in Nairobi, Kenya, the walloping they received was expected.

Now, we expect this team to win more games than they lose. They have shown that. Six of the 12 Antuna took to Kigali play in the USA.

A defiant Jannon Otto put on a clinic on both ends of the floor was worth 31 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in that loss to Rwanda.

Mellisa Akullu scored 16 points and picked 13 boards. Claire Lamunu, one of only two players to have played at this level before, had six points and five rebounds.

There was still more in the tank for this team even if they had played less than 24 hours prior whereas Rwanda rested for three days.

The scheduling was a bit bizarre but it’s not only Uganda that was affected. Senegal beat Egypt 71-60 and Cameroon 80-77 inside 24 hours.

The latter two are ranked higher than Uganda and provided a sterner test for Senegal.

All this emphasized that the days of surviving on talent alone are long gone and there is need for a new path across Ugandan sport with investment in facilities and better funding.

The end to this voyage was disappointing but there is a need for a deeper perspective.

Uganda’s best finish at this event is ninth earned in 1997 in Kenya.