Lubega favourite for Mr Uganda
What you need to know:
The absence of would-be title favourites puts welterweight Godfrey Lubega in pole position to win the 2021 Mr Uganda Bodybuilding Championship today.
The event will be streamed live from Horse Power Gym in Muyenga on the Uganda Bodybuilding and Fitness Association Facebook and YouTube channels.
Isaac Mubikirwa, who won the crown for three straight years (2017, 2018 and 2019), could not defend it last year because the