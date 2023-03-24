Lubwama anxious to inherit Kagimu's throne at URA

For seven solid years, the name Shafik Kagimu was synonymous with anything boon and bane at URA.

Though the trophies remained elusive, the deft playmaker, snatched from obscurity at Water in 2015, most times made the Tax Collectors solemn challengers and a compelling side to watch for football diehards.

On February 6, the former URA skipper and the club acrimoniously divorced over reported unfulfilled contractual obligations, pitiable form, players' mutiny and acute irreconcilable differences that forced

Kagimu to buy himself out of the remaining contract.

He is reportedly looking for a new workplace in Europe.

Although his powers had somewhat waned, URA didn't see his immediate departure coming and prepared for the worst.

In the same period, Joachim Ojera, George Senkaaba, Patrick Matovu, Michael Lubowa, Jackson Nunda and Derrick Nsibambi also exited the four-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League winners.

Luckily for Sam Timbe's side, the mid season transfer window was still open and so they shopped for Joseph Ssemujju, Alfred Leku, Bruno Bunyaga, Joshua Lubwama and Nicholas Kabonge to invigorate an already miserable campaign that had URA hobnobbing with the basement boys.

New dawn

As luck would have it, midfielder Lubwama who arrived from a then high flying Wakiso Giants hit the ground running as did forwards Kabonge and Ssemujju.

Timbe had opted long serving midfielder Saidi Kyeyune would step to the fore and ignite the team engine in the absence of his partner in crime but the draw against SC Villa and loss to Gaddafi portrayed him largely as a spent force.

The other creative option was Nunda, but despite being immensely gifted, the fleet-footed playmaker is injury prone, temperamental and rarely operates under duress.

Defensive midfielder Lubwama and Co. took over at the resumption of the second round and URA have since bagged three vital league wins - against Onduparaka,Express and Bul.

Their vibe has shaken hitherto docile URA star players like Living Kabon, Viane Sekajugo and Juma Dada to rediscover their form.

Able to operate as a center-back, Lubwama says he has been helped by bossom friend Hannington Ssebwalunyo to settle in fast at URA and soon his leadership traits and zeal may earn him a bigger responsibility in URA's rebuilding process.

On Saturday, eighth placed URA with 23 points from 17 matches, return to their Lugazi Mehta Stadium fortress after a six-year hiatus in an exorcist attempt to regain their Midas touch.

They host second from bottom Busoga United that has 15 points from 17 matches.

URA are without Uganda Cranes duo - right-back James Begisa and goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi - but can leapfrog Wakiso Giants in fifth slot with victory.

"It wasn't easy coming to a club that was underperforming but seeing URA winning the last three matches gives me joy," Lubwama revealed in a club interview.

He added; " the three victories show that URA must be up on the table and that makes the Busoga United match a must win."

The 4-0 demolition of Busoga United at Kakindu Stadium last October was one of the two wins the Tax Collectors managed in the first round with goals raining from Kabon (brace), Ssenkaba and Nsibambi.

Yet, the Jinja based side that bankson Ibrahim Kayiwa and Laban Tibita to wreck havoc, tends to up their ante against the perceived big boys as defending champions Vipers can attest.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday, 4pm

URA vs. Busoga United - Lugazi Mehta Stadium

URA last three matches

11/02/23: Onduparaka 0 - 2 URA

26/02/23: URA 1 - 0 Express

04/03/23: Bul 0 - 1 URA

URA vs. Busoga United last six matches

18/10/22: Busoga United 0 - 4 URA

14/05/22: URA 2 - 3 Busoga United

04/02/22: Busoga United 1 - 3 URA

27/02/21: URA 1 - 0 Busoga United

18/02/20: Busoga United 3 - 0 URA

15/11/19: URA 0 - 0 Busoga United