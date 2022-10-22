Lukooya: Silencing lethal Diatta imperative for Sand Cranes

Playing six-time Afcon Beach Soccer winners Senegal is nightmarish prospect for most African teams.

The West Africans are an unstoppable behemoth in African beach soccer that has raked the last three consecutive editions whilst taking the juggernaut higher by winning the most trophies - six.

Fresh from winning the Cosafa Cup in South Africa, which was the dress rehearsal for the Mozambique edition that got underway on Friday, the Teranga Lions are expected to break no sweat while marching to a seventh title on October 28.

Their title defence starts with Uganda national team - Sand Cranes - on Saturday in Maputo in a game many deem to be lopsided.

Senegal thrashed Uganda 5-1 in the corresponding Afcon fixture last year in Dakar and emphasized their gulf in class with a 10-3 humbling of the same side in the Durban Cosafa tournament two weeks ago.

Sand Cranes skipper Baker Lukooya is convinced the world may be in for a shocker if the adjustments that the new Swiss gaffer Angelo Schrinizi has made to the team are implemented and they also manage to tame Senegal deadly shooter Jean Paul Diatta.

Familiarity factor

"The spirit is high in camp even if we are playing Senegal again and met greeted with scorching weather conditions.

Senegal is a good team and we respect it but we have done our revision. They have many star players but keeping Diatta quiet will be pivotal to our plans, " Lukooya told Score.

In a tricky group that also has 2015 winners Madagascar and fast improving Egypt, Uganda must start strongly, the opposition notwithstanding.

"Beach soccer is a game of goals and unlike football, any mistake can result to a direct attempt on the goal. So we will try to minimize on our mistakes," the St Lawrence University (SLAU) forward emphasized.

If the Sand Cranes are to valiantly take the game to the Senegalese, Lukooya' s attacking prowess, experience and overhead kicks must come to the fore.

Senegal cautious

According to Senegal beach soccer coach Mamadou Diallo, Uganda is a potential banana skin.

"We do not have much information about Uganda but if they are present, it is because they deserve their place. We must respect them. Egypt and Madagascar, we know they are great nations in beach soccer.

"So from the group stage, we will have to raise our level of play. But we are the champions of Africa, we will go to this competition with a lot of humility but telling ourselves that it is up to others to be afraid of us," he told cafonline.com.

He revealed their plans of defending the trophy even when faced with a heightened threat from 2021 Afcon finalists and now hosts Mozambique.

"We have to go there step by step. First of all, we must aim for qualification to play at the World Cup then after that it will be time to get the continental trophy.

Mozambique are a difficult team to defeat and playing at home, there is the advantage of the fans being behind the team but it can also be a pressure," he added.

After Senegal, Uganda take on Madagascar on Sunday and wrap up the group stage with mammoth clash with Egypt on Monday.

2022 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations

Group A: Mozambique, Malawi, Nigeria and Morocco

Group B: Uganda, Senegal, Madagascar and Egypt

Sand Cranes fixtures

Saturday: Senegal vs. Uganda, 2pm

October 23: Uganda vs. Madagascar

October 24: Uganda vs. Egypt