Lusambya, Bogere advise Zebra on pro career

One win, one knockout, journey to the world championship, Isaac Zebra Ssenyange said after pounding Alibaba Ramathan Tarimo in round one, forcing the Tanzanian veteran to surrender before the second round begun.

His victory came in fewer minutes than his eye-catching ring walk that lasted about 10 minutes. And as the sound track Hate Me Now, by Nas, which Zebra chose and enjoyed to the fullest, is to go by, there is "no turning back."

Zebra hinted on having about 10 bouts in 2024. Some in Uganda, some in Dubai and elsewhere to establish his status in paid ranks.

But it is easier said than done. Some of the seniors, who witnessed Zebra obliterate an opponent who looked older than his slain father, at the Hockey Grounds, Lugogo on December 29, shared tips for the rising star.

“In the dressing room, I told him not brawl. If your right is good, use it more. And I was impressed by the way he handled the fight against a very experienced and much taller fighter," former African Boxing Union Welterweight champion Badru Lusambya, who watched ringside, told Score.

In just the first round, Zebra's raw power threatened to stop Tarimo three times but the 46-year old survived, before eventually retiring in the break to concede his 18th loss after 15 wins.

"He could even have knocked him out in three minutes. But his seconder (Bogere) must have told him to take it slow."

Train like a maniac

But was it the right time for a boy, who only started serious boxing in late 2021, to turn professional?

“If you ask me, he still needed more time to turn pro. But it's not a must that only experienced amateurs make good pros," said Lusambya who boasts over 60 amateur fights with just one loss. "He is young and a promising southpaw."

By his own count Zebra claims 35 amateur bouts: 29 wins, (6KOs) and six losses. Between 2022 and late 2023, he fought in the light middleweight division of the Ugandan Boxing Champions League, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the 2022 African Championships in Maputo, Mozambique, and the African Olympics Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal in September.

He was the only Ugandan at the 2023 World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he won one and lost one bout, setting a national record.

"If he wants to learn, the room is very huge. But he needs commitment; getting out of his comfort zone and train like a maniac," Lusambya said.

"He should go to different gyms, work with different trainers, have sparring with different boxers, to gain more experience and steel and improve on his endurance, which is a must in the pro game."

Often, Zebra has been trained by his mother Mercy Mukankusi and his uncle Twaibu Mayanja. Lusambya cautioned the budding star. "He should prove to be different from many Ugandan pros who fear being exposed in sparring. If you fear making mistakes in the gym, you will make them in the ring when everyone is watching."

The lanky southpaw usually has a height advantage over most Ugandan opponents. But is that enough?

"He should watch fellow southpaws like (Manny) Pacquiao and learn a lot from them; how they use their stance advantages and mitigate their disadvantages."



It's a learning process

“Isaac is a kid that has grown into a young respectful man. I remember him as a toddler in his early days when his father had just got back from London,” said US-based professional Sharif Bogere, who was on the national team with Zebra's father in the mid-2000s.

Bogere said that attending Zebra Jr’s professional debut, which was also the biggest memorial event for Zebra Sr since his brutal death at the hands of security operatives near his home on December 29, 2020, “is an honour and support to his father's legacy."

“Zebra Sr was always a big supporter to us."

Bogere, who keeps a low profile despite having lived and fought in Las Vegas since 2007, went to give the boy some fighting tips in the dressing room but ended up in his corner.

Be calm and smart

"He is a talented young fighter and still has a room to improve in the professional side," said Bogere, aka the Lion, who was assisted by Europe-based pro Nasser Bukenya.

"He is a good listener and follows the instructions which is key."

He, however, added that professional boxing requires a lot.

“One thing I wanna see him do early on, at this stage is being calm and smart in the ring and out...utilizing his jab more and keeping the hands up. The rest is a learning process.”

Bogere, who has only lost two and won 32 bouts since his debut in 2008, admits that any fighter can, out of excitement, forget the game plan. "So you have to keep listening your corner."

He said to perfect his style, Zebra needs to improve on his footwork to lessen the risk of being hit. This echoes the views of Kumar Sujit, the Nepal national team coach, who volunteered to coach Zebra at the World Championships in Uzbekistan.



Connections, economics

Zebra already has connections in Dubai and in the UK, where he fought three times in 2022. He expects such connections to play a major role in this new phase of his career.

Lusambya also had such opportunities in his heyday in the late 2000s, winning both fights in the prestigious York Hall in London, drawing one and losing the other fight in Scotland.

"Isaac should be clear about his purpose. He should weigh the benefits of whatever deal that comes on the table. Sometimes they can hire you to be a sparring partner, sometimes they can just give you a fight to promote another fighter's record," said Lusambya, who has also fought in Russia, and Africa.

"Meanwhile, you can also find a part- time job to make an extra buck while you are there. But know that you are doing this for a short while, so use your money wisely as you prepare for your retirement."



Bogere, the only Ugandan to have fought for all the top three promotion companies in the world: Top Rank, Golden Boy and Mayweather, said: "He must stay focused and humble and leave room to adjust, then he will be alright."

