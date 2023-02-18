Lutumba offers defence fix, scoring distress remains for Vipers

Vipers crushing 5-0 defeat to three-time Caf Champions League winners Raja Casablanca 12 days ago in Morocco simply suggested that the Venoms must reinvent themselves to stay in contention in Group C.



The group stage newbies had effortlessly surrendered the fight by half time, and conceded goals that many in the Raja camp read as unwarranted gifts.



Another loss to Guinea club Horoya on Saturday at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende, of any demeanour, will ultimately press the panic button for Bianchi and co.



Almost without a second thought, Vipers Brazilian-Spanish coach Beto Bianchi raked for a defensive player that could arrest the hemorrhage which now hurls Angolan defender Miguel Lutumba into the mix.

He has been training with the club for weeks and finally cleared to bail out his new side under the Bianchi renaissance.

Lutumba who?

The Angolan defender cum defensive midfielder, in his early 30s, arrives from Muscat(Oman) on recommendations of Bianchi who had a length coaching spell in Luanda with a couple of clubs and the national team.

Like others in the bulging foreign legion at Vipers, he brings a journeyman experience having played at AFC Uttara (Bangladesh), Wiliet SC, Progresso and SC Cabinda (all Angolan clubs).

Yet his arrival may compound Bianchi's selection headache and prolong his dire crave to implement a recognizable playing style for the Venoms.

Vipers tried out Lutumba in defence in Wednesday's Stanbic Uganda Cup tense shootout victory over Jinja North in Jinja and he looked ready to polish some of the grey areas witnessed in the Casablanca rout over a week ago.

Against Horoya that overcame Tanzania's Simba 1-0 at home in the first match, Bianchi will certainly be arm twisted to ring changes - and the chief villain will be custodian Alfred Mudekereza who was utterly messy in the opener.

In Pape Ndiaye who headed in Amadou Wonkoye’s 18th minute corner kick for a goal that stood as the winner against a Simba in Conakry, Horoya have a lethal forward to torment the hosts and that will require Fabien Mutombora, if given the nod, to be extra alert.

Upfront, Yunus Sentamu is expected to lead the line against Horoya's mean defence commanded by Mohamed Lamine Fofana and right-back Issaka Samaké.

Vipers needs goals in all shapes and sizes and anything but a coherent attacking game plan from Bianchi today may spell doom.

With Martin Kizza and Abdul Lumala flattering to deceive against Raja, Bianchi will be tempted to pair Sentamu with Ivorian Desire Tetty and Ibrahim Orit today to get the goals past Horoya’s impressive goalkeeper Moussa Camara who valiantly shut out the Tanzanians.

The 20-time Guinean league champions have been to this stage more often than Vipers, reaching the group stage five times in the last six seasons.

In there, Horoya have two appearances in the last eight and trounce Vipers on the pedigree front.

New faces

"A loss is never final, it is a lesson learned and an experience gained," Vipers defender Hillary Mukundane, revealed after the lopsided thrashing.

He is expected to pace way for either Livingstone Mulondo or Lutumba as Bianchi seeks Murushid Juuko's perfect partner to keep the visitors at bay.

The midfield changes will affect Karim Watambala and Bright Anukani who looked forlorn against Raja and may benefit Congolese hard tackler Olivier Osomba.

It is a moment of truth for the Venoms continental campaign because victory for group leaders Raja and second placed Horoya may seal their fate so early.

A scintillating and determinant double header against Simba, perceived neighbours and coached by former Vipers coach Roberto Oliveira, awaits next week at Kitende and on March 7 in Dar es Salaam.

Caf Champions League

Saturday, Group C at St Mary's Stadium Kitende

Vipers vs. Horoya (Guinea), 4pm

Simba vs. Raja Casablanca,7pm (National Stadium,Dar es Salaam)

Vipers probable starting lineup