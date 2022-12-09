Lwakataka holds the aces, from jail

Victories in two of the five National Rally Championship (NRC) events this year put Ponsiano Lwakataka on course to complete a stellar season.

The two-time national champion also finished third in the Bwera Bistro Rally held in Masaka and fourth in the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.

Not even Lwakataka’s failure to finish the United Motor Club (UMC) rally in Fort Portal could rain on his parade.

He had accumulated 332 points to lead the NRC standings heading into the final two rounds.

The long arm of the law pulled him from the cockpit and dumped him in jail.

Last month, Lwakataka was found guilty of trespass and malicious damage to property by Mukono Chief Magistrates Court.

Prosecution led by Johnathan Muwaganya contended that on December 22, 2018, in Kiwanga Village, Lwakataka demolished a house of a 74-year-old man called George William Kawooya before he went into hiding.

Lwakataka, 42, committed the crime alongside six accomplices who are still on the run.

Prosecution indicates that the group used harmers and axes to demolish Kawooya’s house on a disputed piece of land.

The same court found Lwakataka guilty of damaging a barbed wire fence belonging to Josline Namanya.

He was sentenced to four months in prison. The two sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will spend 14 months in jail.

All this implies that he could win the 2022 NRC while in prison this weekend in Ntungamo and Rukungiri.

The 258.47km two-day Kigezi Boona Rally is the seventh and final event of the season. Of this, 148.75km is competitive and 126.21 liaison.

The trio that can stop Lwakataka include Jonas Kansiime (271.5 points), Byron Rugomoka (254) and Umar Dauda (243).

Due to car homologation standards, Rugomoka could be favourite to win a first NRC crown since he drives a group N car – Mitsubishi Evo. 10.

Victory would hand him the title without any maths.

Kansiime needs to finish second which will bring him 75 points, five per cent of this would then be deducted for his group S Mitsubishi Evo. 8.

Dauda must win the event outright to stand a chance. All these need to beat Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru.

The reigning national champion has a victory to his name this season ahead of today’s 161.08km opening leg, 76.92km of which is competitive.

There a Super Special Stage too at the new Boona FM circuit.



NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP

Standings

Lwakataka - 332 points

Kansiime - 271.5

Rugomoka - 254

Dauda – 243

Event winners

Mbarara – Ponsiano Lwakataka

Kaliro I – Ponsiano Lwakataka

Pearl Rally – Jas Mangat

UMC Rally – Umar Dauda

Bwera Bistro rally – Duncan Mubiru