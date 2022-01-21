Magomu says beating Kobs will send a clear message

Muddy-muddy test. Kobs’ Karim Arinaitwe (with ball) is tackled by Pirates’ Desire Ayera in wet and soggy conditions from their previous encounter. Photo/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • The Sea Robbers’ captain Ivan Magomu leads his side away to Kobs at Legends this afternoon, a week after finding their way to the top of table on annihilating Rams 64-3

There is a gut feeling at Stanbic Pirates that many do not consider them credible title contenders. Champions Kobs and Heathens have been painted as the safer bets to carry  Holy Grail at the end of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

