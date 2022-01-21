Magomu says beating Kobs will send a clear message

There is a gut feeling at Stanbic Pirates that many do not consider them credible title contenders. Champions Kobs and Heathens have been painted as the safer bets to carry Holy Grail at the end of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

The Sea Robbers’ captain Ivan Magomu leads his side away to Kobs at Legends this afternoon, a week after finding their way to the top of table on annihilating Rams 64-3.

Kobs present a different challenge from Rams, they are holders and 13 time league champions.

Beating them would keep Pirates at the top and underline their title credentials.

“It will send out a clear message in regard to our title ambitions this year,” Magomu told Score when asked how vital it was for Pirates to pick a win today.

“To win the league, you have to try and win every game, especially against the other front runners and in this case it is the champions,” he added.

It is a rivalry with rich history, serving some epic games along the way and today should be another one as Magomu predicts.

“It’s never easy against Kobs. We expect a very intense game as they will come out strong after losing to Heathens but we are confident of ticking all the boxes for a win,” he said.

Kobs’ 7-6 loss to Heathens last week saw them drop to fourth place, dropping another game is no longer an option as it would derail their campaign and probably send them further down the table.

“This game means a lot to us because it is a championship and we need to collect points. The previous game was not easy but there is a lot to take from it, a couple of lessons going into the Pirates game,” said Kobs assistant coach Davis Kyewalabye.

Kobs forward play was convincing against Heathens. They edge Pirates in that department and might want to make the best of the advantage.