Mahatlane, Obuya want more Associate cricket

National men’s cricket team coach Laurence Mahatlane and his Kenyan counterpart David Obuya have been in each other’s space for a week now.

Their teams first played three 50-over duels won 2-1 on Tuesday at Kyambogo by Uganda in the inaugural Derby Trophy, a tournament akin to rugby’s Elgon Cup or the Victoria Cup in golf.

And when Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) confirmed another stage of competition at the Pearl of Africa T20 Tri-Series involving Nigeria, Mahatlane and Obuya were overjoyed.

Both spoke in the same breath about how Associate Nations in the International Cricket Council (ICC) structure need to play more international matches.

“I just want to advise Uganda and Nigeria Cricket Boards to not wait for ICC,” stated Obuya.

“We can do some things for ourselves. Series like this can expose young players and introduce new players.

“ICC tournaments will always expose the same players because you’re playing for pride,” added the former wicket-keeper batsman who played at the 2003 ICC One Day International (ODI) World Cup.

Not enough cricket

South African Mahatlane did not differ. “I don’t think we play enough cricket as Associate Nations at the international level,” he said, while concurring with Obuya.

“In 2024, there will be 20 teams going to the World Cup. Kenya is ranked 25th (894 points), Nigeria 36th (375) and Uganda is 33rd (847) and, we must prepare to have a chance there,” he added.

ICC in June announced that they would expand the Men’s T20 World Cup a 20-team showpiece making it a 55-match tournament for the forthcoming editions of 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

As such, both Obuya and Mahatlane are using the Tri-Series in Entebbe to test as many new faces at the international level.

This tournament not only prepares the teams for the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers and there are also global ranking points on offer.

“Juggling a few balls, you want to win and get going but also want to get depth. It’s an exciting tournament where you face two quality sides and get to test the future stars of the country,” Mahatlane added.

Nigeria, who played at the Global T20 Qualifier in UAE two years ago, opens its quest against Kenya this morning.

“We have not had international cricket in two years. We are using it to prepare for the Africa Qualifiers, to know where we are and to know where to improve,” said Nigeria’s assistant captain Sylvester Okpe.

Pearl of Africa T20 series today

10am Kenya vs. Nigeria

2pm Nigeria vs. Uganda

MONDAY

10am Nigeria vs. Uganda

2pm Kenya vs. Nigeria

ICC T20 Rankings - Africa

5th South Africa 6,640pts

11th Zimbabwe 5,140

19th Namibia 2,204

25th Kenya 894

33th Uganda 847

36th Nigeria 375

(As of September 6, 2021)

