Mahrez stands in way of Mane, Salah

By  Makhtum Muziransa

  • The star man is Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez. His impact, even at City – where he is top scorer this season with 12 goals, can sometimes go under the radar but no one enjoys making stealthy big contributions like Mahrez.

Champions Algeria are still the in-form team following their recent Arab Cup triumph. The Desert Foxes are on a 39-match unbeaten run and are confident of defending the Africa Cup of Nations that kicks off tomorrow in Cameroon.

