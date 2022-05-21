Makerere Stingers push for consistency ahead of Cup

Makerere University (Mak) Stingers are the mark of inconsistency in local hockey.

After five games in the men’s division this year, they have beaten their mid-table competition City Lions, rivals Makerere University Business (Mubs) School, lost 10-1 to Weatherhead.

But it is the draws against Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Originals and leaders Wananchi that got people talking.

The 1-1 draw with Originals came at a time when the Stingers were considered hot favourites at the start of the season and the result punched holes in their ambition to be top team after the title challengers.

Then came last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Wananchi, a team they have never picked a result from in four years. That result shocked even the Stingers’ players.

This weekend, Stingers entertain Originals again in the knockout Uganda Cup, where the aggregate score over two legs between today and Sunday determines who progresses to the next round.

The legs would have been played on home and away basis but, unfortunately, all teams involved are based in Lugogo.

“It was a huge result last weekend but we need is the consistency,” Stingers’ forward Brian Bayule, said.

“We struggled to stop shots coming into our D in the end and that is how we gave away the two goals for them (Wananchi) to equalize. But it is something we have addressed going into the weekend.”

Draw explained

Stingers and Originals are on the same side of the round one draw with Rockets and Mubs, who also face off as the sun starts to fade today.

Winners of these ties (who are currently considered Lot 4 and 3 respectively) play each other in the second round due on the last weekend of July.

The other half of the draw has KHC Stallions, who play City Lions, and Wananchi, who take on Weatherhead Historicals.

Also the respective winners here (Lot 1 and 2) face off in the round two.

The best loser from all four first round matches will face inaugural season winners Weatherhead, who got a bye in this round, in the second stage.

Semifinals

The winner in that tie (best loser round one vs. Weatherhead) faces the winner in the tie between Lot 1 and 2 in the first semifinals for a place in the November 26 final.

However, the Cup continues to reward as the best loser from the four round two matches takes on the winner in the tie between Lot 3 and 4 in the second semifinal due on the last weekend of October.

Meanwhile, the women’s Uganda Cup tournament is scheduled to start on June 25 but will have just two rounds before the finals as only seven teams are involved.

Hockey Uganda Cup

TODAY | Round One

Wananchi vs. WHD Historicals 1pm

KHC Stallions vs. City Lions 2.30pm

Rockets vs. Mubs 4pm

Mak Stingers vs. KHC Originals 5.20pm

SUNDAY

City Lions vs. KHC Stallions 1pm

Mubs vs. Rockets 2.30pm

KHC Originals vs. Mak Stingers 4pm

Historicals vs. Wananchi 5.20pm

