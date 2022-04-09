Mandela fueling Jogoos for Eagles

At long last, SC Villa president Omar Mandela is acting the part. He has come out of the shadow and is now behind the club’s spirited fight to shake off the relegation scare.

Ahead of the ageless StarTimes Uganda Premier League clash between Villa and Express at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru this afternoon, Mandela has staked a handsome reward if the Jogoos pull it through.

First, the oil businessman tripled the match winning bonus to Shs150,000 a month ago.

Villa attacking midfielder Nicholas Kabonge attests to the impetus that Mandela’s recent regular visits to the team’s training sessions has created.

“Of late, the president attends most of the training sessions, offers pep talks and engages the technical team. He has already painted a picture of the Villa he wants to parade next season if we fight to stay afloat,” Kabonge told Score.

“He wants us to start by winning the Express game on Saturday [today] because we’ve played them twice this season and did well.”

Villa sit 10th in the table with 25 points from 23 matches while James Odoch’s Express are six on 36 points.

Kabonge said Mandela, who shifted the team’s training base from Rubaga Martyrs to his East High-Ntinda playground, has paid almost all the players’ salary arrears which has got them focusing on winning more games.

“Our welfare and salary has been catered to by Mandela which explains the buoyant mood in the camp. He has warned players who don’t meet the grade to expect the axe,” he added.

After struggling earlier in the season as a right winger and playing behind a main striker, Kabonge has improved in Petros Koukouras’ three-man midfield set alongside Sadam Juma and Amir Kakomo – or at times Davis Sekajja.

“The other secret of our energetic show in the last four matches is that the coach now knows his first XI and has stuck to the 3-5-2 system that we are mastering,”Kabonge noted.

Mayanja carries Express hopes

For champions Express, midfielder Ivan Mayanja exemplifies Odoch’s attempted renaissance at Wankulukuku best, with the Red Eagles set to bank on his stellar form against their archival.

“We obviously had to put up a better performance this season as defending league champions but due to several factors it wasn’t possible. That doesn’t mean we can’t give our best to end the season well.

We are all working tirelessly to earn a top four finish like the gaffer says,” Mayanja told the club website.

The reverse fixture at Wankulukuku ended in a stalemate, while another draw in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 was settled by the Jogoos via spot kicks.

Uganda Premier League

Today 4pm on Sanyuka TV

SC Villa vs. Express

Sunday

Tooro United vs. Wakiso Giants

SC Villa’s survival