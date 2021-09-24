Manny Pacquiao takes his gloves into Philippines presidency ring

By AFP More by this Author

Manny Pacquiao is idolised by many in the Philippines both for his punching power and rise from poverty to the peak of world boxing. But his support of a deadly war on drugs and homophobic views have drawn plenty of detractors.

Known in the Asian archipelago as “The National Fist,” Pacquiao has parlayed sporting success into the political ring, and now has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble for the presidency.

Pacquiao declared last Sunday he will run for the top job next year, vowing to tackle poverty and corruption as he seeks to win over voters with his rags-to-riches story.

“I feel what you’re all feeling, I know the suffering that you have experienced and I know that you are all tired,” said Pacquiao after accepting the nomination of a rival faction in President Rodrigo Duterte’s ruling party.

After two terms as a congressman and one as a senator, Pacquiao’s ambition is not unrealistic in a country famed for its celebrity-obsessed politics.

But victory is far from assured.

Fans see Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, as living proof that success is possible for anyone who works hard, no matter their origins. But critics accuse the high-school dropout of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show in the senate, raising questions about his ability to run the country of 110 million people.

Less than a year out from the elections, Pacquiao has risked political capital in a public stoush with Duterte, who rivals the boxer for the affections of many Filipinos and previously mentioned him as a possible successor.

He has also stirred controversy by backing Duterte’s deadly drug war, which rights groups say has killed tens of thousands of mostly poor men.

A fervent evangelical Christian, Pacquiao has publicly opposed divorce, abortion and contraceptives, and compared gay couples to animals – a slur that cost him a sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Nike.

Fame and power

Pacquiao dropped out of high school at 14, sold doughnuts on the roadside and became a grocery stacker to help his mother support two younger siblings.

Within a few years, the diminutive southpaw was a pro boxer.

In the ring, he is a volume power puncher who uses lightning footwork to create angles with which to deliver flurries, the likes of which have felled Oscar de la Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera.

But age may be catching up to him.

In what could be his last professional fight, the 42-year-old lost against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas last month – the eighth defeat of a glittering career spanning more than two decades.

The sport bought him fame, power, influence and wealth, and with it, the vices: booze, gambling, cockfighting and romantic links to beautiful film stars that at one point nearly wrecked his marriage.

But in 2012 Pacquiao, now a father of five, found Christ and left his playboy-lifestyle behind.

Known for his generosity and common touch, he has given away huge amounts of money to friends, supporters and the poor. He is known for accommodating his fans, letting them watch his training sessions.

Pacquiao ‘felt like ending my life’ in dark moment

Pacquiao considered taking his own life, he revealed in an interview with The New York Post. The four-time welterweight champion opened up about his past mental health struggles a day after announcing his bid for the Philippines presidency.

Pacquiao, 42, is a self-proclaimed Christian and said he once considered suicide due to habits he struggled with in the past.

“I was reading this book called ‘[The] Purpose-Driven Life’ and I would read the Bible too,” Pacquiao said. “I felt like ending my life at that moment because I was repenting for my sins. I was alone in my room and I was crying uncontrollably. I asked myself what I should do. ‘Lord am I not worthy?’ If I could just turn back time and undo all I’ve done against you.”

Pacquiao admitted he struggled with addiction to alcohol, gambling, and even called himself a womaniser. But his devotion to Christ helped him recover from those habits and find acceptance with himself.

“I felt small. I was on my knees, face to the ground, while I was alone,” Pacquiao said. “When I hear the word of God I feel so happy.”

Pacquiao’s troubled past dates back to his childhood in Kibawe, where his family was regarded as the poorest in the entire town. He often only ate once a day, and often got into fights in the streets, according to his excerpts from his autobiography “Pacman: My Story of Hope, Resilience, and Never-Say-Never Determination.”

At the age of 16, Pacquiao left his family and boarded a ship to Manila to train as a boxer.

Pacquiao became the only man to win world titles in eight different divisions. However, now he’s turned his attention to his political career.

“My boxing career is already over,” he said. “It’s done because I’ve been boxing for a long time and my family says that it is enough. I just continued because I’m passionate about this sport. I will just support other boxers for us to have a champion again.”