Masaza Cup will note be the same without crowds

The central nervous system of Masaza Cup football has been the massive fans that turn up for games. Actually, the final at the 42,000-seat-er Mandela National Stadium Namboole, has been a sell-out for the past three years.

The tournament has however been stripped of its trademark as games will be played behind closed doors at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru under strict observance of the Covid-19 protocols. Most of the teams have resorted to politicians to raise funds.

Defending champions Bulemeezi are counting on well-wishers for sup-port with the biggest contribution expected from their patron Nsereko, who is expected to hand the team a Shs50m kitty.

Buddu, reputed for the strongest fan support, have written to leading figures to fundraise for the team’s allowances. Buganda Kingdom will meet medical, feeding and accommodation costs while allowances will be footed by the respective counties.

Organising committee member Samuel Mpiima says though the financial burden will be shared, the tournament will definitely miss the fans. "What matters now is having the tournament take place.

It is going to be unusual, for instance, that during the opening game, the Kabaka will be surrounded by a handful of players and officials.

Luckily, all games will be broadcast on BBS TV,” Mpii-ma says. About 200 people, most of whom players, will be allowed at Njeru for the opening game.

UncertaintyTeams have been instructed to avail only 16 players for Covid-19 testing. The squads will be ripped open in case of any positive cases.

To make amends, some teams have topped up to cater for more players. Bulemeezi, for instance, present-ed 20 players while Gomba plans to have 26 tested. As a consequence, Fufa deputy chief executive Decolas Kiiza com-municated, teams will be allowed a maximum of five substitutes.

Lightweight squads

But with the league delaying for about six months, teams have lost key players to the Uganda Premier League and the Big League. Gomba, the tournament’s big spenders this season, have lost more than Shs50m in players that joined elite football.

Highly rated striker Isaac Ogwang has joined Kyetume while two first choice goalkeeper Derrick Were and Nasser Lukwago have joined Kyetume and SC Villa respectively.

This leaves them with third-choice Nasir Kabuye. Dickson Senkooto has joined SC Villa while Ibrahim Kasinde is part of Bright Stars.

Left back Ponsiano Segonja has joined Tooro United so is Joseph Vuni to UPDF.Gomba Technical Director Felix Ssekabuuza explains that they have able replacements including midfielder Ashraf Zizinga, striker Ali Bayo, Fred Atuhwera and former SC Villa trialist Charles Baale.

“We still have enough time to bond because we report to Njeru in Janu-ary,” Ssekabuuza says.

Bulemeezi, who play Butambala in the opener, have five players graduating to the elite leagues including Simon Ssemayange and defensive kingpin Joseph Marvin, who joined Bright Stars.

Goalkeeper Amir Nalugoda signed for Maroons while striker Gabriel Matata returned to Onduparaka. Last season’s University Football League top scorer Ezra Kaye is at Kyetume.

The squad is also short of the injured duo of John Ben Nakibinge and centre back Godfrey Arijole.Buddu, who have reportedly been averaging Shs40m at home games as gate collections, will have to find alternatives for Edward Satulo, who had been acquired for Shs6.7m.

The left back has since joined Wakiso Giants alongside Ibrahim Kasule, who had just renewed his contract for Shs6m. Highly-rated midfielder Ronald Sekiganda, who had sealed a record Shs7.5m deal, joined Villa.

To make matters worse, mastermind Malida Kuteesa joined peers Busiro. Even coaches on top of losing players, some teams are struggling to hold onto their coaches. Gomba have not had head coach Ibrahim Kirya in camp with Davis Nono and Felix Ssekabu-uza expected to be in charge.

Bulemeezi head coach Simon Pe-ter Mugerwa is busy with his official work at Bright Stars while Buddu’s Steven Bogere is yet to be cleared by UPDF. Ssingo’s Edward Golola is al-so preparing Tooro United for Big League kick-off.

Masaza Cup groups

Butikkiro group

Bulemeezi, Ssingo, Buluuli, Mawogola, Butambala

Bulange group

Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buweekula, Busujju

Masengere group

Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki, Mawokota

Muganzirwazza group

Buddu, Ssese, Gomba, Kabula