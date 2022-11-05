Mayanja promises no let up despite Hippos progress

Hippos coach Jackson Mayanja insists his team will not ease off in their final group game against Ethiopia at the Afcon U20 Zonal Qualifiers in Sudan despite already being assured of a semifinal berth.

A 2-2 draw between Ethiopia and Tanzania on Wednesday ensured that the Ugandan team is already assured of a semifinal berth after starting Group B action with a 2-0 win over Tanzania last Saturday.

“I thank God that we have already qualified. We wanted to win our first game and we did because we were in the group of death and so we wanted to avoid mathematics. And see what has now happened,” Mayanja said of the mid week developments.

“But we want to retain our respect and progress to send a message to the team that we play in the semifinal that we are organized,” added Mayanja who is handling the team on interim basis having been appointed two weeks before the start of the tournament.

He is man under scrutiny with his predecessor having guided the team to the zonal triumph before going all the way to the final of Afcon U20 tournament last year.

And having watched all Group B rivals, Mayanja is also expecting tougher games going forward.

“All teams are very strong every time you see all teams have players who are playing in their respective topflight leagues and I don’t know if they are over age but you can easily notice their presence on the pitch,” he observed.

Mayanja is expected to make changes to the team that started the win over Tanzania particularly his captain Isma Mugulusi.

“I won’t use my captain because he got a knock to the knee that was operated on. Expect some changes because we want all the players to get some action,” he added.

Mugulusi was a surprise addition to the team having taken more than a year without playing competitive football following a long-standing knee problem.

He was also previously part of the 2020 winning team and also featured at Afcon U20 last year.

The Hippos could face hosts Sudan, South Sudan or Burundi in the semifinal depending on who will qualify from group A.

The two finalists from this tournament will represent Cecafa region at the 2023 Afcon U20 tournament in Egypt next year.

Afcon U20 Zonal Qualifiers

Saturday in Khartoum

Uganda vs Ethiopia