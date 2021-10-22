Mbabazi negated Red Eagles’ wing for monumental opening-day result

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Only weeks ago Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles were two matches away from adding the Uganda Cup to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Cecafa Kagame Cup conquests.

Express suffered a 1-0 shock loss to Bul days after the Caf Champions League exit at the hands of Al Merrikh of Sudan, and the club has been in freefall since as problems have piled up amid reported internal bickering and insipid display on the pitch.

A tired motivational phrase goes; to get to the top is harder, to defend the top you need the charisma of a true champion.

That is the truism that the club management must have pondered about after Express were nailed 2-0 at home by a ruthless Arua Hill last week.

The seven-time league champions are taking a risk allowing its reported absurd internal conflict between Bbosa and club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa spill to the public domain, especially considering many had regarded them a club past their perennial managerial woes with the arrival of Kiryowa Kiwanuka at the helm.

Exposed defence

What we saw as the Kongolo skinned the Red Eagles at Wankulukuku was uncharacteristic of a side coached by Bbosa.

Yes, the man in the opposite dugout, Livingston Mbabazi, was tactically equal to the task but Express took all the punishment lying down.Inspired by Murushid Juuko’s command, Express conceded the least number of goals last season –13 goals in 25 matches.

They kept 15 clean sheets as the ended an eight-year league title jinx.

But against Arua Hill, they were helpless against former employer Alfred Leku, a gangly but blunt forward, who shook Express defence in many ways that you feared how they would look against more prolific forwards in the league.

Bbosa lamented the absence of his ‘seasoned fighters’ Arthur Kiggundu, Charles Musiige and Godfrey Lwesibawa. He was partly spot on because Arua Hill’s two goals were all manufactured at left wing where winger Joseph Akandanwaho was standing in for Kiggundu.

But then again the big question arises, what is Bbosa’s Plan B?

That solid wing play that brings the best out of wide-men Lwesibawa and Martin Kizza as they try to feed Eric Kambale may now be tamed.

Today’s opponents UPDF, undergoing rejuvenation under Brian Ssenyondo, was the first side to inflict defeat to Express last season at Bombo Military Barracks. It is arguably the last side Bbosa would want to be facing in the current situation.

As Bbosa seeks to better the 44-goal collection last campaign, doubts linger on whether fit-again George Ssenkaaba or recruit Akandanwaho (scored eight goals at Bright Stars last season) can bust the nets when Kambale’s tank runs dry.

Transfer business

Questions might also linger on whether Express’ transfer business. With custodian Matthias Muwanga out, in came national team shot-stopper Joel Mutakubwa. Bbosa boosted his attack with Akandwanaho and budding striker Raymond Walugembe.

You get a gut feeling that Express didn’t need Deus Bukenya and Nicholas Kasozi with already crowded midfield that has Muzamir Mutyaba, Musiige, Abel Eturude, Mahad Kakooza, Daniel Shabene, John Byamukama and Ivan Mayanja.

The man-managing gaffer will beg to differ because he knows when and how to get the best out of players many deem surplus to requirements.

Whereas you can rest assured that Kiwanuka will spare time and iron out the Bbosa-Mwesigwa-Hellen Buteme rumoured rift, it is an altogether different ball game for him to lay a defence of the title against charges from Roberto Oliveira’s Vipers, Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA, or Sam Timbe’s thirsty URA.

They all have enviable squad depths and look at the reigning champions with rage and contempt.Three phases – proper start, mid term and closing stages – determine teams with championship resolve and Bbosa must know that managing that is imperative.

LEAGUE SEASON OPENING RESULT

Express 0 - 2 Arua Hill

NEXT FOUR GAMES

Today vs. UPDF A

Tues. vs. Bul A

Oct. 30 vs. Vipers H

Nov. 2 vs. Police A



