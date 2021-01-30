McKinstry dropped the ball, but going after him is simplifying a complex issue

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

Football coaches know they have a problem when they have to deny it. With his honeymoon period fading from the rearview mirror, Johnny McKinstry has recently found himself prone to the impulses of denial. No, Uganda is not taking one step back for every two in front. No, the man in the dugout is not your average rabbit caught between headlights. No, things are not going south. No this, no that…

After exiting the 2020 African Nations Championship with a whimper, McKinstry admitted that it’s hard to pin down exactly what went wrong. That the Cranes trailed along haplessly in the Cameroonian port city of Douala cannot be blamed on a shabby tune-up. Fufa made available almost everything that the Cranes backroom staff requested.

Yet for the fifth time Uganda would go on to stumble at the first hurdle of the championship that locks out expatriate players. After the latest no-show, McKinstry fired up a tweet in which he described “the feeling of having given everything & com[ing] up short” as “a bitter one.” Earlier, the Cranes head coach had described a losing cause against Togo’s Sparrowhawks as “a performance filled with passion, purpose & desire.”

If there was a substitute for either ostrich with head in sand or denial, then McKinstry’s tweets were like none that had come before. They essentially attempted to disguise mediocrity in plain sight. What the pious denials have not masked is the fact that a poor run of form has made the Northern Irishman’s grip on the Cranes increasingly tenuous.

There’s a growing backlash against the 35-year-old coach. Underlying these protests are frustration at poor standards from coaches and players alike.

To compound matters, the dismal situation has been met with what are not sufficient arguments from McKinstry. Unsurprisingly, livid Cranes fans want heads to roll. Many of them have broadly welcomed the idea of making wholesale changes to the Cranes’ backroom staff ahead of Uganda’s final two Afcon qualifiers in March. There are no prizes for guessing whose head the fans most want placed on the guillotine.

The bitter truth though is that McKinstry is no more than just a fall guy. An easy target, if you will. Sure, he’s had his astonishingly bad moments in Douala. A number of his calls were deplorable. But in the grand scheme of things, he is a symptom and not the disease per se. Going after the symptom has never been a wise thing to do. That’s not about to change now. In tackling the profound sadness and sense of tragedy brought on by the Douala debacle, such a reductive approach will only offer tentative hope and relief.

We should as such most interest ourselves in the cancer that is eating away at the foundations of Ugandan football. If there is one thing that our Chan no-shows have demonstrated, it’s the fact that our top flight league is simply not good enough. It should invariably follow that we ask ourselves: why is it not good enough?

The bitter truth is that the league wears the theme of competition lightly. As a matter of fact, it shockingly allows for brazen acts of match fixing to feel substantial. When its products step out of the artificial setting created, they struggle to assert themselves. Performance crater. This explains the horror showings not just at the Chan finals but also Caf inter-club competitions.

The picture would have been vastly different had Fufa cracked the whip on both SC Villa and Express when a probe found the pair culpable of fomenting acts of match fixing. That was back in 2003. Instead of making a harsh example of the two for deterrent effect, Fufa chose to set a bad precedent by offering no more than slaps on the wrist.

As fate would have it, the cancer that was treated casually in 2003 would go to metastasise. Match fixing is now rife, and its consequences are extremely pernicious. Make no mistake, there will be no easy fixes. The enduring wrong is more insidious than anyone around it assumes.

