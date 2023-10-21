Meet the new look Rugby Cranes 15s backroom staff

The Rugby Cranes test side will play in Uganda in front of local fans for the first time in four years when the Victoria Cup comes to Kampala next Saturday, starting with the task of getting over Zambia at the Kings Park Arena , Bweyogerere.

They will then take a week’s rest before returning to action against rivals Kenya at the same venue in what will also double as the Elgon Cup first leg before heading to Kisumu a week later for the return leg.

It is a busy schedule that needs adequate preparations and for the last six weeks, the Uganda Rugby Union has assembled a new look backroom staff to tick the required boxes.

Fred Mudoola (Head Coach)

Fred Mudoola keeps his role as head coach having been appointed last year. He first joined the setup as Peter Magona’s assistant in 2013. Two years later he held the same job briefly under South African tactician John Beukes.

A fierce and exceptional front row in his heyday, Mudoola is a strict tutor who demands for results. His ruthless nature makes him the ideal ‘boss’ with a voice that can keep any dressing room in check. He will also be in charge of defence on top of overseeing other facets of the game.

Leonard Lubambula (Assistant coach)

Lubambula has made a name for himself at Walukuba Barbarians as head coach. While there, he has transformed the side into a top tier side after suffering relegation before. He has the ability to also improve players with skills and game awareness, something this new look Cranes side will benefit from.

He has already worked with the Lady Cranes as head coach and has an idea of what it takes to take to the sidelines for a national game. The soft spoken lad is gifted with a strong will to get things done and he gets on really well with the players. His main task will be sharpening the Cranes’ attack.

Edmond Tumusiime (Analysis)

One of the most talked about names in Uganda rugby since his playing days as a fly half for both club and country. He barely put a foot wrong and can pass as a top three generational player. His love and dedication to the game saw him turn coach briefly at Kobs before switching his allegiances to Kitante Eagles as head coach.

His works and style of play is written all over Kitante Eagles and that was visible when he helped them earn promotion to the top tier. His understanding of the game is up there with the best and his addition is a big win for the Cranes. He is a proven winner who hates losing and his biggest task will be selling that mentality to the group without bruising any egos.

Timothy Muwumba Mudoola (Strength and conditioning)

A fitness freak who has done his homework when it comes to strength and conditioning. This explains why he played on even after most of his peers had hung up their boots. He has worked closely with the Rugby Cranes 7s and was praised for his input that propelled the side to winning last year’s Africa Men’s 7s.

Humble but demanding, the former Cranes international will be responsible for coming up with and implementing routines to enhance performance, reduce injury risks and advise players on what lifestyles to adopt to keep their bodies in shape. Three games in 12 days will push the players to the limit but with Mudoola in the fold, he is the trusted man to keep their lungs and bodies going.

Alex Mubiru (forwards coach)

Having Mubiru in the setup is a wise idea that cannot be questioned. He comes in as a specialist coach for hookers and forwards. For a man who owned the hooking position for both country and club over a period of two decades, the three hookers in the side have the best teacher to learn from.

The hooker position is one Uganda has had problems with since his retirement from national duty. His belief in commitment and hard work got him over every hurdle he came across, something this crop of players can pick from him. His specialties, line out and scrum, are integral parts of the modern game. Without the two set pieces right, no side can survive their opponent’s wrath. Uganda loves attacking off the set pieces and Mubiru’s work is cut out to polish those areas to give the backs an attacking platform.

Marvin Odongo (specialist coach)

Don’t be surprised if he emerges as Rugby Cranes coach not far from today, it is just a matter of time. One of the best to ever operate as an eighth man during his playing days, Odongo is now proving to be even a better coach.