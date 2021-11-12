Micho must find his old shine, fast

When Serbian Micho Sredojevic first arrived in Uganda two decades ago, there was quite some pomp at SC Villa.

Only 32 years at the time, he was definitely young but also an unknown quantity taking over a winning machine.

Villa had just won a third straight league title during a stretch in which they accumulated seven in a row.

By winning the final three in that romp that ended in 2004, one could argue that his major success was the 2003 Cecafa Kagame Cup triumph.

Even the league and Cup double of 2002 is something Villa had done several times before.

The Serbian would then leave in 2004 to coach in Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda before returning to Uganda in 2013 as national team coach.

He was never the most popular choice following his sacking by Rwanda. In fact, Fufa president Eng. Moses Magogo had to defend that appointment for long periods.

Vindication came when he led Uganda to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations - a first in 39 years. Micho quenched a thirsty nation.

Selling like hot cake, South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and Zamakek of Egypt couldn’t resist a bite of Micho. Zambia, too, gave him a shot from February, 2020 to July, 2021.

Honestly, the 2013 African champions struggled with him in charge but the path back ‘home’ was always open.

On August 1, 2021, Micho was unveiled as Uganda Cranes coach by the Fufa president, again, following the sacking of Northern Irishman Johnny McKinstry. Clearly, the excitment of 2001 was no more.

Many are quick to describe Micho’s conservative approach as unpalatable. Yes, that’s his DNA. It’s a style, or lack of, that wasn’t sufficient to take Uganda Cranes to the final stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Scoring just thrice in five games, Micho’s team accumulated nine points, four less than Mali who topped group E to advance to the third round.

In general, the entire campaign was meek and not helped by the retirement of senior players led by goalkeeper Denis Onyango following the failure to make next year’s Afcon before Micho came back.

Magogo will be quick to remind us that 2022 was never the target. “Our objective is to qualify a team to the World Cup in 2026. We need to be patient with the coach since we are in a transition were many of our players have left the national team,” Magogo said at Micho’s unveiling three months ago.

However, not many will be optimistic now and look that far ahead or see a team that Micho often sets up with eight defensive-minded players at kick off.

Perhaps, the real jury on whether Micho still has any shine on him tactical board will be out for long. He could now pass for a dirty diamond.