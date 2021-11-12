Prime

Micho must find his old shine, fast

When Serbian Micho Sredojevic first arrived in Uganda two decades ago, there was quite some pomp at SC Villa

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

When Serbian Micho Sredojevic first arrived in Uganda two decades ago, there was quite some pomp at SC Villa.
Only 32 years at the time, he was definitely young but also an unknown quantity taking over a winning machine.
Villa had just won a third straight league title during a stretch in which they accumulated seven in a row.
By winning the final three in that romp that ended in 2004, one could argue that his major success was the 2003 Cecafa Kagame Cup triumph.

