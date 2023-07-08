Middle distances still not an option for Ugandan swimmers

Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) learnt that popularizing middle (200m and 400m) and long distance (800m) is going to take more than opening them up to participants in the age groups.

Ahead of the eighth Nationals that were held last weekend at Greenhill Academy – Kibuli and Kampala Parents School – Naguru, USF turned the 200m races for all strokes into age group events. The 400m and 800m were swum in clustered age groups; 11-14 years plus 15 and over. Last year, all these were swum as open events.

In open events, swimmers compete against each other regardless of the age while in age group events, the races are done according to age classification.

The number of participants grew for the 400m. While it had only 24 girls and 28 boys last year, this time that number was made up in just the 11-14 years age group. However, the representation still stayed low in 15 and over with just nine girls.

The 800m had 23 participants this year – just seven more than last year while the girls are 22, nine more than last year.

The 200m breaststroke is still a concern in higher age groups with less than 10 participants in the 15-16 age group (both boys and girls) plus in the 17 and over girls.

These numbers grow slow slightly for 200m free but only 11-12 girls attracted more than six capable participants in the 200m butterfly. The 13-14 boys age group had nine participants but three were disqualified for executing the kick wrongly.

Only Deshpande Khyati and Kyla Elisha Arinda took part in 200m fly among the 15-16 girls while only Swagiah Mubiru hit the qualifying mark for the 17 and over girls.

The 200m backstroke was equally unpopular but that was expected as the 100m has also struggled with participants for years.

The 100m backstroke had 20 participants in the 13-14 girls age group. The 15 -16 had 11 female and 17 male participants, while the 17 and over had three girls and 20 boys. Those numbers were bound to dwindle for the 200m.

Room for growth

The federation’s vice president technical Tonnie Kasujja, however, felt the “objective had been achieved” despite the low growth in numbers.

USF had also given the clubs a hint of what was to come by having the 200m races as age group events in the National League (a new competition that was started in February).

The swimmers that topped their age groups last weekend were very strong in their 200m races – medaling in at least two middle distance events. Unlike previous years when the best in any age group was determined by points, this year it was decided by who had the most medals.

That meant that one could not just try to accumulate points but one had to get on the podium often. Any swimmers that will want to stay competitive in their age groups will have to match up in middle distance events.

“Kids (young) swimmers must do distance swimming if one is to have a sustainable team. In fact distance swimming should be done as much as sprints in order not to affect athletes as they grow,” Gators’ coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi, whose two year old club has won these Nationals twice on the bounce, shared.

How age group winners did it

In the 11-12 girls, Jaguar’s Zara Mbanga won the 200m breast but one of her competitors Abigail Mwagale did not even take part. The latter, whom Altona took a late decision to put her in middle distance events and did not even field her in 100m breast, also struggled in the final metres of the 200m fly and 200m free thereby letting Mbanga pip her to third and second place respectively. She, however, won the 200m backstroke.

Altona’s Elijah Wamala topped the 11-12 boys 200m free, came second in 200m fly and fifth in 200m back en route to topping the age group.

For the 13-14 girls, age group winner Tara Kisawuzi topped 200m free and 200m fly while her Gators teammate Heer Usadadiya won 200m free and 200m back then came second in 200m fly to top the boys in this age group.

The 13-14 boys' age group was so competitive that of the 12 events they had, they had six different gold medallists and no one dominated a particular stroke on his own. Usadadiya won three including the 100m back - as did Silverfin Academy's Isaiah Kuc (100m free, 200m and 50m fly) - while his Gators teammates Ethani Ssengooba (50m free, 100m fly), Daniel Rukundo (200m and 100m breast) won two apiece . Dolphins' Nathan Nsereko (50m breast) and Gators' Peterson Inhensiko (50m back) won one apiece.

Aquatic Academy’s Karimah Katemba equally had strong finishes in the 200m events – finishing second behind her main competition Sanford Natalie, of Sailfish, in the 15-16 girls’ 200m breast then winning the 200m free and backstroke. Both girls did not compete in 200m fly.

Pendo Kaumi also edged the 200m free and came second in 200m fly en route to topping the 15-16 boys. Interestingly, he was disqualified in the 200m backstroke for switching lanes with Dolphins teammate Malcolm Nahamya.

In the 17 and over age group, Kirabo Namutebi won the 200m back and breast. She did not compete in the 200m fly, which was won by her Gators teammate Swagiah Mubiru, and then came second in 200m free, which was won by Gloria Muzito.

For the senior boys, Gators’ Rafael Sine won the 200m free and back then came second in 200m breast behind Aquatics Mahamood Mutesasira. He skipped the 200m fly but it was won by Dolphins’ Hayyan Kisitu, who was not in running for the age group accolade.

Age Group Champions

10 and Under

G: Daniela Munguchi – 18 medal points

B: Marc Kaliisa – 29

11-12

G: Zara Marie Mbanga – 30

B: Elijah Wamala – 22

13-14

G: Tara Kisawuzi – 42

B: Heer Usadadiya – 25

15-16

G: Karimah Katemba – 40

B: Pendo Kaumi – 33

17 and over

G: Kirabo Namutebi – 35