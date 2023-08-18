Mileke 7s take circuit to Tororo for first time

The Nile Special 7s Series will be one circuit away from its climax after this weekend where Mileke Border 7s takes center stage at Elgon View Grounds, Tororo.

It is a crucial stage of the campaign as sides push for their targets. A quick look at the standings suggests the top three sides in Stanbic Black Pirates, Kobs and Platinum Credit Heathens have their work cut out.

Pirates have a five-point advantage at the summit and know a win in Tororo could get them close to clinching a second trophy this season.

Kobs, in second place, finished fifth at last weekend’s Kyadondo 7s which was a setback after winning the Tooro 7s that had put them in charge.

After losing their core to national team training, competing was always going to be difficult and it manifested with a 40-17 loss to Heathens in the pool stages.

They were eventually knocked out at the quarterfinal stage by Pirates before beating Buffaloes to fifth place.

Heathens won their second circuit last weekend to move within nine points of leaders Pirates. Assistant coach Ivan Markmot is keeping his mind open, he believes anything can happen between now and the Kyabazinga 7s to help them overturn the deficit.

“It’s up to us. We have to carry the right mentality for these last two circuits. After faltering in Fort Portal, the boys responded well at Kyadondo and I hope we can build on that this weekend to bridge the gap,” he said.

The Yellow Submarine looked stronger with the inclusion of Michael Wokorach, Joachim Chisanno and youngster Malcolm Okello who could have walked away from Kyadondo as the most valuable player.

Lawrence Sebuliba has also found himself putting up impactful displays every weekend.

It remains to be seen whether they picked up a bit too late as overturning a nine point deficit hugely depends on how those ahead fare.