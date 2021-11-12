Misfiring Cranes hope against hope

If this does prove to be the end of the road to Qatar 2022, then a heavy irony will be hard to escape. Fahad Bayo’s goals from dead-ball situations stretched Uganda’s interest in next year’s Fifa World Cup to the penultimate matchday of Africa’s final qualifying round. How ironic then that a headed goal off a seemingly innocuous set piece administered the coup de grâce!

The hour mark had been breached at St Mary’s Stadium when Denis Iguma’s decision not to track the run of Michael Olunga did not go unpunished. The lanky Kenyan skipper lunged forward to nod a goal that stopped Uganda’s steady stream of clean sheets at four or, more accurately, 422 minutes.

The goal did not come as a vulgar surprise as Charles Lukwago was the busier of the two goalkeepers. He was forced into a fantastic stop when Olunga showed Timothy Awany a clean pair of heels in the 24th minute. Then with half-time imminent, Aziz Kayondo mustered a goal line clearance as the hosts continued to expose Uganda’s defensive vulnerabilities in dead-ball situations.

In between those two Kenyan chances, Uganda could and should have made the most of a chance fashioned off a dead ball. Brian Bwire’s butter fingers spilled Bobosi Byaruhanga’s pile driver, but Bevis Mugabi somehow contrived to miss what was by all measures an open goal.

Cranes head coach Micho Sredojevic would later bemoan his side’s failure to beat Kenya’s “defensive block” and the absence of “patience” to “rotate the ball enough to tire them.”

The Serb also admitted that his charges did not “reach enough in front of their defence and behind the defence” as they turned in another listless display.

The writing appeared to be on the wall by the time Allan Okello was asked to pull a rabbit out of a hat. It took a last-gasp Bayo leveller to spare Uganda’s blushes.

The Israel-based forward picked the pocket of the dilly-dallying Bwire, much to the dismay of Kenya’s Engin Firat, who likened Bayo’s predatory skill to “a foul.”

The controversial goal rattled the home side out of its slumber, and Martin Kiiza had an opportunity to settle the contest in stoppage time. His scuffed shot, however, means that tomorrow’s match against Mali in Conakry will be no more than a dead rubber. Or is it?

Mali’s Eagles have an unassailable 13 points in Group E. Fufa publicist Ahmed Hussein regardless says they are “monitoring the situation” after the Kenyan government disbanded its FA hours before facing Uganda in Kitende.

If a Fifa ban expunges Kenya’s results in the group, Mali and Uganda will have an identical points tally. A lifeline? Surely not!