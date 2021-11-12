Prime

Misfiring Cranes hope against hope

Insipid display. Micho seems to ponder many variables after the 1-1 draw on Thursday. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  ROBERT MADOI

What you need to know:

  • In between those two Kenyan chances, Uganda could and should have made the most of a chance fashioned off a dead ball

If this does prove to be the end of the road to Qatar 2022, then a heavy irony will be hard to escape. Fahad Bayo’s goals from dead-ball situations stretched Uganda’s interest in next year’s Fifa World Cup to the penultimate matchday of Africa’s final qualifying round. How ironic then that a headed goal off a seemingly innocuous set piece administered the coup de grâce!

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.