Miya positive amidst dire Ukraine situation

The good times. Miya celebrates a goal for his former side Konyaspor. The Ugandan playmaker was forced to leave Ukraine prematurely, halting his plans with a new club. PHOTO / AFP

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • In the shadow. The Ugandan international, who just signed a contract with PFK Lviv in January, is among several global athletes and sporting organisations facing the brunt of the Russia-Ukraine war whose implications has suddenly changed the course of sport

Faruku Miya, together with his new PFK Lviv teammates, arrived in Western Ukraine last week looking to a fresh start after several months without a club.

