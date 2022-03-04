Miya positive amidst dire Ukraine situation

Faruku Miya, together with his new PFK Lviv teammates, arrived in Western Ukraine last week looking to a fresh start after several months without a club.

PFK Lviv and Miya had been in Antalya, Turkey, for their preseason, arriving in Ukraine on the eve of the Russian bombing of different military installations across the country.

The Uganda Cranes international had been club-less after his former Turkish club, Kanyaspor, did not renew his contract last season.

He was looking forward to new life in a new topflight league in Ukraine, not missiles.

“The moment we arrived it was clear that things were not right,” Miya told SCORE and NTV Press in joint interviews, “actually, that same day of bombings I was at the UK Embassy looking to get back to London.

Brief night in Lviv

“I spent only one night in Lviv after we returned from Antalya, where we had spent one month of winter break in a preparation camp.

“But before we left Turkey for Lviv, we had an idea. There was a lot of tension already in Ukraine.

“I have been talking with teammates back in Lviv and most of the bombings are in other cities. Hopefully the situation gets better.”

Russian bombings in Ukraine started last Thursday, and Miya’s national team coach, Micho Sredojevic, was fast on the phone to the player.

“We (Miya and Micho) even spoke on the same day of booming,” explained the 24-year-old former Vipers attacker, “he just asked me how I’m feeling physically and mentally before the start of league and preparations and wished me well.”

At the time of this interview, Miya was safe in London with his friend, former Crystal Palace striker Ibra Sekajja.

Hanging in there

But his situation with PFK Lviv, just like that of all Ukrainians, remains uncertain to say the least.

Miya’s contract with Lviv - signed in January - is just six months, and expires on June 30 this year. The league has 12 matches left to complete the season, but because of the current situation, resumption was suspended for 30 days.

The hope is that since this is an extremely complex situation, Miya could also have an extension to his contract when the situation improves.

“I hope so,” he said, “The club is in touch on our Whatsapp group and is telling us to just keep training to stay in shape.

“They are even paying. They also paid for all my travel and upkeep. So we remain hopeful.”

The wish for Miya, of course, is that he should have signed a longer term contract. But because he had been out for a long time, what mattered now was to get a starting point.

“The contract was mainly about me getting a playing time until the summer, just like Christian Eriksen with Brentford,” explained Miya, “then I could get an even better team for the long term.”

The Danish international, Eriksen - who has a heart pacemaker fitted to help respond to life-threatening rhythms and prevent sudden cardiac arrest following that unfortunate incident during the Euros, signed a six-month to get playing time English side Brentford, in January.

Miya is fondly remembered for his Cranes goals in his early days with the national team, especially the one against Comoros in 2016 that ended Cranes four-decade absence from the Nations Cup.

He says family and friends helped him through the difficult time when he had no club. He will need more of that as he endures another spell of uncertainty caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

