More to come from Hippos

“There are some things that this Hippos team is doing right and you can see something good is brewing in Jinja which is good for rugby’s growth,” Heathens and national rugby 7s captain Michael Wokorach said after his team toiled to beat Jinja Hippos in a Nile Special Rugby Premiership in Jinja in the 2021/22 season.

Wokorach’s prediction has now come to pass but little did he know that it would be against his own side, at a moment that would really hurt.

The second circuit in Entebbe was enough to send a warning to the big boys as they matched to the finals but lost narrowly to Heathens 12-10.

A repeat of that final was carried to Arua with Heathens expanding the margin to 10-0 to take it and lead the overall board.

The fixture pitting the two dragged into the Rujumba 7s with Heathens stopping the boys from Jinja in the semis before losing to Kobs but a revenge was nigh.

The Hippos served it cold by eliminating Heathens in the quarters, beat Mongers in the last four but lost to Kobs in the final.

Kyabazinga triumph

That performance catapulted them to the top and they never looked back winning the Kyabazinga edition.

That win cleared them for an epic final circuit at Kyadondo where they just had to finish third to beat Heathens to the championship.

But to win, they did it in style by silencing Heathens in the semis and becoming the first upcountry team to win it.

Belief

In all, Hippos won only the Kyabazinga circuit and had no particular player picked as the most outstanding in any of them.

This, the head coach Saidi Torin credits to team work and the belief.

“Team work and belief,” Torin was short and precise to answer that puzzle.

“We came here to play as a team. We gained a lot from the late Soggy [Robert Sseguya] and we’re still building what he made us to believe.

"That is probably the reason why we didn’t have any single player that was named the most valuable in any of the circuits but we were overall champions.”

Climbing the ladders

The club that was started in 2013 has been growing by bits. They started out playing rugby for fun because there was no regional league in place and could neither play in the national 7s.

However, they took part in 2014, 2015 and 2016 with largely the current players who were much younger and a blend of older ones who have since retired like Timothy Byaruhanga and Saidi Torin who has won the tournament as a coach.

They went on to join rugby league and were promoted in the 2018 season. Their growth has been stable as they beat relegation narrowly, then 7th in 2019, climbed to fifth in 2020 and 2021.

The secret

The club chairman Jonan Manzi notes that the team’s success is a combination of many factors and promises more to come.

“This success is a combination of several factors contributed by my players, executive committee, fans, technical team, sponsors, and the media, all who have contributed directly and indirectly,” Manzi says.

“We have a strategy to make sure that this is not just a one-off, in short, the team has arrived at the big table. We have built strong structures, systems and processes which will ensure we are the best team not only in Uganda for many years to come.”

The game in the country is still on amateur level and has very scarce resources to facilitate teams. Manzi acknowledges this factor especially for team playing outside the central region but knows how to keep his team motivated with an eye out there for sponsorships.

“It is quite expensive but we try to manage,” he says. “We recognize the players’ great contribution by rewarding them with medals and prizes at the end of the year.

"We also facilitate them with allowances, fans many times after games also reward them, and media attention is also a great moral booster which indirectly keeps their moral up."

Organic growth/continuity

A good number of the Hippos players have now matured into promising players for the national teams.

Most of them including Timothy Mugisha, Aziz Bagalana, Maxwell Ebonga and others grew from the junior ranks into the senior team and now champions but they may not be with the team for long.

The club’s technical secretary Tim Grover who is much more in charge of development believes that the conveyor belt is well oiled and will unearth more talents, just in case.

“That is well sorted out,” Grover says with an anticipatory tone. “If you followed well, you’ll realise that we had someone to cover up whenever we lost a player to injury or schools rugby.

“We started the season without some of our star players and others were still recovering from injuries and then [Isaac] Rujumba to a shoulder injury in the 2nd circuit.

"Four key payers missed more than half the circuits due to schools rugby commitments but we had replacements which shows that even if we had a young squad as well we had experience in depth.

The club has sworn to stick to their development programme to churn out more players as opposed to going for big buys in the transfer market. In the title-winning squad, only Isaac Rujumba was not developed by the club from a young age.

“So,” Grover explains, “we see no reason to change our policy of organic growth from within.

"We have a schools outreach programme which is funded entirely by the club and partner Shares!(U) Ltd. Our schools' coaches are trained in house by our own coaching department, which means as those players feed into Kiira Crocs and the women's team, the Nile Rapids.

More to come

As the rugby league season is nearing, the team’s head coach Saidi and Timothy Mugisha, the top try scorer at the 7s, are promising much.

“We’ve tasted the nectar and won’t be stopping there,” Mugisha warned.

“We are doing some adjustments so that we can compete in the Uganda Cup and the league. We want to build on the strength of the 7s team so that we can get the results in the 15s. Hippos are just getting started,” coach Saidi, who will be working alongside Sean Baldwin, promises.

Profile

Team name: Jinja Hippos



Home ground: Dams Waters, Jinja



Founded: 2013

Promoted: 2018



Best finish: Fourth (2021)

Performance per circuit

Wakiso – fifth

Entebbe – second

Arua – second

Rujumba – third

Tooro – second

Kyabazinga – winners