Prime

Moving on swiftly but purposefully

Author, Mr Moses Banturaki. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Moses Banturaki

What you need to know:

  • "The Cranes have been hard to beat, shy to score, but just not good enough”

There is still one more game to play tomorrow but that won’t matter because Mali and round three of the World Cup qualification campaign are now firmly beyond our grasp. I have no feelings of regret though. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.