Mugerwa expects a better show from the She Cranes

She Cranes renowned shooter Peace Proscovia played goalkeeper on Wednesday for a third time at the ongoing netball test series in England.

Uganda managed to win the first two fixtures against Wales with ease, but the much anticipated opener among the three-test series against a more determined England Roses saw the She Cranes limp with a 60-51 loss at the Motorpoint arena in Nottingham.

It is still uncertain whether Hanisha Muhameed who was also a shooter but turned to goal keeper by coach Fred Mugerwa during the Commonwealth Games in England will be well enough to take part in today’s second fixture which will also determine the winner.

Mugerwa who prefers tall players in goal keeping to match his towering and physically advantaged opponents told Daily Monitor that Hanisha was unwell and Proscovia was the best option.

For the three games played as goalkeeper, the coach says the shooter has tremendously improved in the new position.

By press time it was still unclear whether the three defenders in Faridah Kadondi, Shamira Nakanyike and Rose Namutebi who were yet to join the team would be in England for the remaining two fixtures but coach Mugerwa expects a better display today.

“I cannot tell whether or when the other defenders will join the team. Proscovia may or may not play as goalkeeper in our next fixture, however I expect a better performance from my team,” Mugerwa told Daily Monitor.

The last time the two sides faced off in a test series was in 2018 as they were preparing for the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Despite the hard work, Uganda could not keep up with the hosts.

Uganda still registered a loss against England at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

The current She Cranes team has Peace, Joan Nampungu and Mary Nuba from the 2018 test series.

Mugerwa hopes that through the test series, most of the debutants and less experienced youngsters on the team will gain confidence as they look forward to the Netball World Cup due July next year in England.

A win for the She Cranes in the test series will usher sixth ranked Uganda to a better placement by the International Netball Federation.

Meanwhile England is currently ranked fourth among netball playing nations in the world.

Saturday fixture

Uganda vs. England – Copper Box Arena, London

Sunday fixture

Uganda vs. England – Copper Box Arena, London