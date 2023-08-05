Mugerwa questions World Cup format, rules

CAPE TOWN. Fred Mugerwa holds his position as She Cranes’ coach at the Netball World Cup in high regard.

That moment at the grand stage has come after 40 years in the sport, having ditched basketball in the early ‘80s.

Yet, Mugerwa could have at the 2015 showpiece in Sydney, Australia but he recalls a letter was written from “above” to have him sacked before the flight to Down Under.

But, across all press conferences here at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Mugerwa has not been shy about his opinions or remarks.

On Thursday evening, Mugerwa once again questioned the current Netball World Cup format and some regulations in place.

He voiced his concerns about the tournament first on Wednesday when the technical team was forced to replace two players due to injury.

Reserves Sarah Nakiyunga and Viola Asingo were drafted in on Tuesday for Christine Namulumba and Norah Lunkuse due to medical reasons and injury respectively.

“There are many matches that are going to be played in very few days. For me, I think those are too many matches,” Mugerwa reacted after the two changes.

World Netball’s tournament rules asked teams to submit 15 players with three being reserves. Midcourt player Annet Najjuka from KCCA club is the third reserve player.

A reserve player can only be drafted in only if one of the 12 has genuinely suffered injury, illness or cannot play anymore for a reason or another.

Mugerwa however feels the regulations can be changed because teams are struggling to make total changes during the 10-day tournament.

This, especially after Uganda’s ever-green centre Margret Baagala did not make the team to face the Spar Proteas on Thursday.

Baagala was rushed to hospital on Wednesday night and even if they had an option in Najjuka to replace her, the Ugandan technical team felt trapped.

“One must have proof and we had the document from the hospital but we couldn’t immediately substitute her from the reserve,” he said, “What if she recovers then what do you do?” he argued.

“May be World Netball can think about it. I think they should allow teams to register 15 players for the tournament but only 12 can be registered for a particular match,” he opined.

“Registration for the competition should be different from registration for a particular match, just like it is for any other sport” he added.

Tactically, Uganda was challenged by the change from Baagala to Lillian Achola in the 52-50 loss to South Africa.

The tournament is being played in two Preliminary Stages but three of the four teams that reached the last four during the 2019 edition in Liverpool, England are back to fight for the title.

Mugerwa feels the tournament format makes it difficult for other teams to compete for the top prize.

“The way I see things, the top four guys (Australia, England, Jamaica and New Zealand) there are ring fenced. I think that there is something that is done to keep us away from that,” he stated, several journalists in the media center nodding heads in agreement.

Questionable officiating by umpires Kate Wright and Joshua Bowring in the loss to the Proteas was a highlight. “We are capable of being where those other teams are. We can challenge if the playing level is leveled,” Mugerwa added.

Uganda finished seventh four years ago and having beaten Malawi Friday, the She Cranes are fighting for fifth. The final placing will have a significant impact on Uganda’s global ranking.