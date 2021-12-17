Mukalazi, Meya eye new records in Abu Dhabi

Tendo Mukalazi will attempt a sub-23 in today’s men’s 50m freestyle at the World Swimming (25m) Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Mukalazi, who is on a Fina scholarship in Russia, has proved to be full of surprises and in top form this year lowering national records since August.

The latest to tumble was his own 23.81s 50m free August record from an in-house gala at the Fina Development Centre that he lowered to 23.10 at the Fina World Cup in Kazan in late October.

He cut 71 microseconds then and will now target to cut at least half of that to go under 23 seconds in this race that has been popular for Ugandan swimmers at this stage since 2004.

Then, Olympian Gilbert Kaburu was managing 28.88.

Fortunately for Mukalazi, he had a test of what he could work on to hit his target in yesterday’s 4x50m mixed freestyle relay.And whether he hits the mark or not at 10.14am today, he will have another go to prove himself in the 4x50m mixed medley relay at 11am.

But before even Mukalazi, 19, attempts his sub-23, Avice Meya will try to go under 30 seconds in the women’s 50m butterfly. Meya has Uganda’s third best short course time. In between her 30.97 entry time and national record holder Namutebi (29.23sec) is retired swimmer now Olympic rower Kathleen Noble on 30.80.

The goal for Meya will be anything from 29.22 and below before she goes in for the backstroke leg in the mixed relay. This is Meya’s second short course Worlds. She did the 100m fly and individual medley in China in 2018.