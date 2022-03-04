Musagala back today, Nakaayi up for speed

Ronald Musagala will make a comeback to the athletics scene following a six-month layoff when he lines-up for the 1st National Trials by Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) in Namboole today.

The middle-distance runner had battled a terrible hamstring problem which initially forced to end his quest prematurely during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Musagala was rolled off in a wheelchair off the Tokyo Stadium track after Heat 3 of the 1500m round one in Tokyo on August 3 and he had not competed since.

He consequently missed the tail of the Wanda Diamond League and the ongoing World Athletics Indoor Tour seemed to be too early for him too.

“It took a long time after he dropped out in Tokyo before he was 100 percent fit,” his coach Addy Ruiter said.

At Namboole, Musagala has a chance to build some momentum ahead of a really busy year over his older race, the 800m or his current event - 1500m.

“He needs more time to go to a good level,” Ruiter added.

Musagala’s counterpart world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi is looking to display some of her recent form when she steps up for the 400m race.

The event is to check her speed before she heads to the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia later this month.

Since the start of the year, Nakaayi has won three of her five 800m indoor races and she lowered the national record to 1:58.58 in the process.

Meanwhile, a field of about 200 other athletes will take to the track in quest for places at different major championships.

That includes some top marathoners who will search for speed over the 10000m race ahead of imminent road races in Europe and Asia.

Then 5000m world U20 bronze medallist Prisca Chesang who will enter for the 1500m event.

There are also several exciting junior athletes expected such as Daniel Kibet among others who are eyeing slots to the World U20 Championships due Cali, Colombia.

There are as well places to grab to the Africa Senior Championships set for Cote d’Or, Mauritius in June just before the Oregon World Championships and Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Nakaayi in 2022

INDOOR 800m performance

January 28

Karlsruhe Meeting 1st 2:02.81

February 6

Régionaux Lievin 1st 2:01.42

February 14

Meeting de l’Eure 1st 1:59.55

February 17

Meeting Lievin 2nd 1:58.58

February 22