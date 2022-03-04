Musagala back today, Nakaayi up for speed

Different targets. Musagala (left) wants to set some momentum as Nakaayi kicks the speed gear to perfect her season. Photos / Ismail Kezaala

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The middle-distance runner had battled a terrible hamstring problem which initially forced to end his quest prematurely during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Ronald Musagala will make a comeback to the athletics scene following a six-month layoff when he lines-up for the 1st National Trials by Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) in Namboole today.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.