Musau looks to PB in Amsterdam

Martin Musau is one of the least discussed elite marathoners in the country. But he has a standout fact.

He is one of the few Ugandans to debut in the marathon with a city victory, after winning the Hamburg Marathon in Germany last year.

2012 London Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich (Enschede 2011), Jackson Kiprop (Mumbai 2013), Robert Chemonges (Düsseldorf 2017) and Commonwealth champion Victor Kiplangat (Istanbul 2021) are the other men to achieve this.

Now under the NN Running Team which has the likes of Joshua Cheptegei and world marathon record holder Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, Musau will today compete over his third career 42km race when he lines-ups for the Amsterdam Marathon in the Netherlands.

“He had a good preparation,” said his coach Addy Ruiter. Musau shares the same training notes with Kiplangat, national record holder Stephen Kissa and Abel Sikowo.

Sikowo has transitioned into a road runner and he will today act as Musau’s pace-setter on the streets of the Dutch capital. And this could propel the latter to beat his personal best time of two hours, 10 minutes and 15 seconds.

“I think he can run around 2:09,” Ruiter noted, “That’s the goal,” he added. During Musau’s previous race, he posted 2:12:35 in ninth place at Copenhagen Marathon in Denmark on May 15.

His performance in Amsterdam will be key in the quest for a slot on Team Uganda’s contingent to next August’s Budapest World Championships in Hungary.

Ethiopian Workineh Tadese, who came third at the Hamburg Marathon in April and experienced 2014 Toronto Marathon champion Laban Korir of Kenya are fancied.

UGANDANS IN ACTION - TOMORROW (SUNDAY)

Amsterdam Marathon: Martin Musau, Abel Sikowo (Pacer)

LIVE ON SS 228, 10AM





MUSAU AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: Oct 5, 1998

Major Race: Marathon

Personal Best: 2:10:15

Coach: Addy Ruiter

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

MARATHON CAREER

2022 Copenhagen Marathon: 9th, 2:12:35

2021 Hamburg Marathon: 1st, 2:10:15