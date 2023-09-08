Musisi vows to break Kenyan Achoki for regional title

Rising kickboxing star Moses Musisi, aka Breaker-Breaker, has vowed to put on his best performance ever against Kenyan Bernard Achoki Munana in the battle for the East and Central Africa Lightweight kickboxing title at Roz Gardens, Kyengera on Saturday night.

“Kyengera is my hood and I want to call on everyone to go nowhere except at Roz Gardens to witness the best of Breaker-Breaker,” Musisi said in an interview.

The two will face off in K1 style for five rounds but Musisi is even plotting a quicker victory. “I have learnt that the guy has knocked out several opponents in Kenya, but he has never faced me. Now it’s his turn to be knocked out.”

Appearing on NTV’s lunchtime sports show Omumuli Gw’emizannyo, Musisi promised a great show for the pride of Ugandan fighters.

“As Ugandan fighters we have a record of not losing at home. That’s why I can assure you of a win,” he said in a tone that reminds us of his namesake Moses Golola.

Musisi has not lost in his 12 fights. His last was a first-round knockout of Malawi's Rajab Fahad on January 14 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena. But he needs to prove more that he is a better fighter since that controversial draw with his nemesis Kawaga Bamweyana at Makutano Hotel in Nansana last year.