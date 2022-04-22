Mutai’s eyes on ticket to Oregon

Solomon Mutai is an accomplished marathoner. Besides Stephen Kiprotich who won 2012 Olympic gold and the 2013 world title, Mutai is the second best decorated 42km runner in Uganda’s history.

But last year, Mutai qualified but was not selected for the three quota slots to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Sensing the competition for slots to championships, Mutai is a more focused man. Tomorrow, he will attempt to seal a ticket to the Oregon World Championships due July in the US when he runs at the Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands.

“Training has been good and I hope to do well, if the weather will be good,” said Mutai, one of the country’s most experienced runners with 16 marathons under his belt, making the podium eight times.

The 29-year-old posted two hours, 10 minutes and 25 seconds as his younger compatriot Victor Kiplangat won the Istanbul Marathon in Turkey on November 7, last year.

That time ranks Mutai eighth among the men who have beaten the qualifying standard of 2:10:30 and are chasing the three tickets to Oregon.

“It is my target to qualify for the World Championships and to run a new PB (personal best),” the Bukwo-based runner noted.

“I’m aiming to run sub-2:07, if the weather is okay and if it is bad, sub-2:08.”