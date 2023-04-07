Mwesigye pushing to raise stakes of women’s golf

To-date, a big part of Doreen Mwesigye still wonders. And it may take a while to fully come to terms with the facts.

Mwesigye is the new Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) president. She is yet to get accustomed to the honour of ‘lady president’ from her friends, peers and other stakeholders in the sport.

“And it is surreal... and finally dawns on me,” she says, in a recent interview. Mwesigye assumed the role last month after she beat Rita Apell by a margin of four votes during an elective ULGU assembly.

“I didn’t expect to be in leadership. No... I was just a happy-go lucky player,” she said after replacing Anne Abeja who had served for the past two years.

“But on seeing some glaring loopholes, we, with a couple of golfers-turned-friends decided we needed to do something about it,” said the human resource practitioner.

She is indeed lucky. Mwesigye only started playing golf in 2015 but less than a decade later, the handicap 21 player now has a task to lead the game of swing for the ladies in the country.

“I guess it came naturally. First of all, I am a sports woman and also a sports administrator. It started off with swimming and all then the love for improvement of the game and the eco-system propelled me to take a shot,” she stressed.

Mwesigye is an entrepreneur who owns Jobconnect Limited and Orchard Interiors but it is her knack and an eye for excellence and decorum that she wants to stamp on women’s golf.

“For starters, we need to have a comprehensive data base of lady golfers in the country,” said the lady who will be deputized by Godlive Nayebare with left-hand player Gloria Mbaguta as the secretary.

“We need to encourage grass-root junior golfing in order for us to have visibility and therefore go for the schools and we are looking at running golf clinics to encourage more corporate ladies to join for sustainability.

“And finally, we are intentionally working on the ladies’ facilities at the different clubs to encourage growth of the game upcountry,” Mwesigye added.

During her formative days, Mwesigye was a swimmer in butterfly style and she had a brief stint with the national team.

She has since stayed in the sport and is a principal of the Silverfin Swimming Academy. Mwesigye hopes to achieve as much with the clubs as she has got in the pool thus far.

ABOUT MWESIGYE

Name: Doreen Mwesigye

Birth town: Mbale

Started golf: 2015

Current handicap: 21

Education: Namasagali College, Makerere University

Business: Jobconnect Limited & Orchard Interiors

NEW ULGU EXECUTIVE (2024-2026)

President: Doreen Mwesigye

Vice President: Godlive Nayebare

Secretary: Gloria Mbaguta

Treasurer: Evarlyne Asiimwe

Committee Member: Julia Nampewo