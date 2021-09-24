Najjemba leads Under-20 women in heart-mending World Cup journey

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

A positive vibe hovers over the National Under-20 Women’s team ahead of their World Cup qualification campaign that starts today in Nairobi, Kenya.

For this bunch of players and their coach Ayub Khalifa, there is unfinished business from last year.

Khalifa coached the majority of this side through the U-17 World Cup qualifiers but Covid-19 struck and denied them an opportunity to take on Cameroon in the last qualifying round for a place in the finals that were due in India.

As members of the squad graduated to the U-20 team, Fufa thought it wise to allow them grow under the tutorship of their coach and subsequently demoted Oliver Mbekeka to Khalifa’s assistant.

Now they hope overcome their India heartbreak by making it through five rounds of qualification to become one of the two teams that will represent Africa in Costa Rica next year. But the U-20 level has had its own challenges and history that they will need to re-write.

During the 2014 U-20 World Cup qualifiers, Fufa pulled Uganda out of the tournament ahead of their final qualifiers against Ghana citing financial constraints.

They had beaten South Sudan in the first round to set up a second round encounter with Egypt. The latter pulled out giving Uganda a chance to counter Ghana. That Ugandan squad had the now Crested Cranes striking duo of Sandra Nabweteme and Hasifah Nassuna.

Uganda did not partake in any underage qualifiers at this level till 2019 when the U-20s were pitted against Tanzania in the preliminary qualifiers of the 2020 World U-20 Cup.

But coach Mbekeka’s side was ousted 4-2 on aggregate by a physically-imposing Tanzanian side.

War drums

This time round, another team of almost similar qualities awaits in Kenya and captain Fauzia Najjemba is sounding war drums ahead of today’s first leg at Nyayo Stadium. The winner of tie plays the winner of the anoher tie between Mozambique and South Africa in the third round.

“We’ll give our best because we want to qualify,” Najjemba said ahead of their flight to Nairobi on Thursday. “I want to score goals and lift my team. Kenya is fast and physical but we are a better team.”

Kenya also have the advantage of experience as they have been to every other qualifying campaign since 2010.

In the 2010/11 campaign, they beat Lesotho 4-2 on aggregate in the prelims and Zambia 5-3 in the first round before losing 2-1 to Tunisia in the second round.

In the 2016 U-20 World Cup, they got a bye after Congo Brazzaville pulled out of the prelims then got beat 10-1 on aggregate by Nigeria in the next round.

They returned in 2018, where they ousted Botswana 7-1 in the prelims, Ethiopia 4-3 in the first round before losing 10-1 to Ghana in the second round.

“This (U-20) is a crucial stage and we’ll be taking it seriously as we get to train and nurture players for the senior national team,” Kenya coach Charles Okere told the media.

Khalifa and his players will know at least three of Kenya’s players; Fasila Adhiambo, Jane Hato and Sylvia Makhungu from the inaugural Cecafa U-17 tourney that Uganda won in Njeru in 2019.

U-20 Women WC qualifier

TODAY | SECOND ROUND

Kenya vs. Uganda

OCTOBER 8 | RETURN LEG

Uganda vs. Kenya

Uganda’s Probable XI (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga

Defenders Samalie Nakacwa

Sumaya Komuntale

Aisha Nantongo

Grace Aluka

Midfielders Shakirah Nyinagahirwa

Kevin Nakacwa

Shamirah Nalugya

Margaret Kunihira

Fauzia Najjemba (C)

Striker Juliet Nalukenge



