Nakaayi up for historic indoors dig

At the moment, Halimah Nakaayi is arguably in the best shape amongst all top elite Ugandan runners.

The world 800m champion hit top form early via the indoor season in Europe. Her prime target this year is to retain her world title at the Oregon World Championships in the US come July.

But after producing some impressive performances last month, Nakaayi will be Uganda’s second representative in action at the 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia today.

“Feeling blessed to be in Belgrade,” Nakaayi posted via her social media platforms. Her championship debut, like her counterpart Winnie Nanyondo who competed in the 1500m Heats yesterday, has been delayed.

The pair qualified for the World Indoor finals in 2020 but the edition in Nanjing, China was called off weeks prior due to the coronavirus.

Relatively, Nakaayi, 27, is better set for Belgrade than Nanjing.

“Of course, I am ready,” she said via phone from the Serbian capital. She is among the 20 runners from 13 countries seeking to win the 800m gold.

Uganda’s history at this championship is however scanty with no representative since the Istanbul 2012 edition.

But after breaking her own national indoor record thrice to a time of 1:58.58, Nakaayi is a candidate for a medal if she makes it to tomorrow night’s final for the four-lap race at the Stark Arena.

“She is in very good shape,” her coach Addy Ruiter said.

After watching her at the first National Trials in Namboole three weeks ago, Nakaayi looks strong.

“When I look at the training sessions of last week, even better than ever. But the level is also much higher than in 2019,” Ruiter added.

Indeed, the 800m field has toughened ever since she oozed a powerful finish to the gold medal at the World Championships in Qatari capital Doha on the Monday night of September 30, 2019.

Olympic champion Athing Mu is not in Belgrade. However, Olympic silver medallist Briton Keely Hodgkinson is the favourite after posting a world leading time of 1:57.20 on her 20th birthday on March 3 at the European Indoor Championships in Vienna, Austria.