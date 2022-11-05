Nakalembe feels she can achieve more

The decisions one takes in life make or break one’s life, they often say. So Irene Nakalembe is smiling to her bold decision to turn professional early this year after a bountiful display on her debut Uganda Professional Golf Open debut.

Last week, Nakalembe made history by becoming the first female golf to play all four days at a major pro event, in any part of the globe.

“It was such a great feeling,” said Nakalembe who tied 31st after 72 holes with an aggregate score of 308 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.

Only 15 Ugandans made the cut among the 36 players who went on to share the Shs100m kitty on offer by Uganda Breweries Limited under their brand Tusker Malt. In that, the biggest share went to Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi who finished on 11-under 277.

Having carded a round of eight-over 80 with eight bogeys and no birdie to show in the opening round, Nakalembe recovered to make the cut with an impressive Day Two score of level-par 72 comprising four birdies on Holes par-4 No.1, par-3 No.7, par-4 No.12 and par-5 No.13 and, four bogeys on Holes par-4s No.6 and No.18 as well as par-3s No.11 and No.15.

“I went out to look for a score I would be proud of, but thought I needed -3 to get in, then bang 72 brought me in,” she reminisced.

Her manager Yunus Baale remains a key figure in her progress. “He is very important and helpful with his last-minute changes which are also game changers,” Nakalembe noted who concluded with round of 74 and 82.

After a nearly eight-year wait, Nakalembe at last won the Uganda Ladies Golf Open title for the first time last November. But, the wait had been so long that she couldn’t stay around for more.

Unlike her other peers like Flavia Namakula or Martha Babirye, the record seven-time Entebbe Ladies Open champion chose not to go for multiple honours here.

She discarded the idea of defending her main Open title and opted to turn professional. And the new waters were murkier considering Namakula had struggled to make the cut in the recent events.

Nakalembe sees the recent feat as a stepping stone. “We can achieve a lot more,” she said of the lady golfing section. “The experience was of course new, great and mind tiring.”

She is already beginning to command space among the male pros, not only from her motherland but neighbouring countries too. “They’ve congratulated me and one specific guy David Wakhu (Kenya) said it with a big smile every time we met,” said Entebbe Club’s darling.

As she plans to engage gears for the Vipingo Ridge event in Mombasa, which is a Safari Tour Series leg, Nakalembe knows the weight of the task ahead.

“For me to make the cut, it was hard work and prayer to win, the two combined in triplets. Chinoi really puts in a lot of effort, I admired his zeal,” she added.

The prayer is that army officer Namakula charges too from the warmth brought by Nakalembe’s achievement.

17TH TUSKER MALT UGANDA GOLF PROS OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) 69 70 66 72 277

T2 Simon Ngige (KEN) 75 74 67 71 287

T2 Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 73 70 67 77 287

4 Greg Snow (KEN) 74 70 70 76 290

T5 Samuel Njoroge (KEN) 72 74 72 73 291

T5 Nyasha Muyambo (ZIM) 73 72 71 75 291

T7 Visitor Mapwanya (UGA) 73 77 71 72 293

T7 Celestine Nsanzuwera (RWA) 76 72 68 77 293

T9 David Wakhu (KEN) 76 76 69 73 294

T9 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 75 76 71 72 294

T9 Willy Deus Kitata (UGA) 75 74 75 70 294

T9 Dismas Indiza (KEN) 72 70 76 76 294

T15 Joshua Seale (UGA) 79 70 72 76 297

T17 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 77 75 73 73 298

T19 Brian Toolit (UGA) 78 74 77 71 300

T19 Silver Opio (UGA) 76 75 73 76 300

T24 Ibrahim Bagalana* (UGA) 81 70 76 76 303

26 Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) 77 71 74 82 304

T28 David Kamulindwa (UGA) 76 76 73 81 306

30 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 79 73 73 82 307

T31 Irene Nakalembe (UGA) 80 72 74 82 308

T31 Grace Kasango (UGA) 73 77 75 83 308

T34 Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 80 72 79 78 309

* Denotes amateur player





NAKALEMBE AT A GLANCE

Full name: Irene Nakalembe

Born: 1985

Started playing: 2008

Turned pro: 2022

Home club: Entebbe Golf Club

Kit: Cleveland

Family: Mother of Two (Erika and Amber)

Work: Financial Advisor at CIC Insurance Ltd

Manager: Yunus Bbaale

Favourite club: Arsenal FC

AMATEUR ROLL OF HONOUR

Uganda Ladies Golf Open (2021)

Entebbe Ladies Open (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Nigeria Ikoyi Ladies Open (2019, 2020, 2021)