Nakalembe feels she can achieve more
Only 15 Ugandans made the cut among the 36 players who went on to share the Shs100m kitty on offer by Uganda Breweries Limited under their brand Tusker Malt. In that, the biggest share went to Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi who finished on 11-under 277.
The decisions one takes in life make or break one’s life, they often say. So Irene Nakalembe is smiling to her bold decision to turn professional early this year after a bountiful display on her debut Uganda Professional Golf Open debut.
Last week, Nakalembe made history by becoming the first female golf to play all four days at a major pro event, in any part of the globe.
“It was such a great feeling,” said Nakalembe who tied 31st after 72 holes with an aggregate score of 308 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.
Having carded a round of eight-over 80 with eight bogeys and no birdie to show in the opening round, Nakalembe recovered to make the cut with an impressive Day Two score of level-par 72 comprising four birdies on Holes par-4 No.1, par-3 No.7, par-4 No.12 and par-5 No.13 and, four bogeys on Holes par-4s No.6 and No.18 as well as par-3s No.11 and No.15.
“I went out to look for a score I would be proud of, but thought I needed -3 to get in, then bang 72 brought me in,” she reminisced.
Her manager Yunus Baale remains a key figure in her progress. “He is very important and helpful with his last-minute changes which are also game changers,” Nakalembe noted who concluded with round of 74 and 82.
After a nearly eight-year wait, Nakalembe at last won the Uganda Ladies Golf Open title for the first time last November. But, the wait had been so long that she couldn’t stay around for more.
Unlike her other peers like Flavia Namakula or Martha Babirye, the record seven-time Entebbe Ladies Open champion chose not to go for multiple honours here.
She discarded the idea of defending her main Open title and opted to turn professional. And the new waters were murkier considering Namakula had struggled to make the cut in the recent events.
Nakalembe sees the recent feat as a stepping stone. “We can achieve a lot more,” she said of the lady golfing section. “The experience was of course new, great and mind tiring.”
She is already beginning to command space among the male pros, not only from her motherland but neighbouring countries too. “They’ve congratulated me and one specific guy David Wakhu (Kenya) said it with a big smile every time we met,” said Entebbe Club’s darling.
As she plans to engage gears for the Vipingo Ridge event in Mombasa, which is a Safari Tour Series leg, Nakalembe knows the weight of the task ahead.
“For me to make the cut, it was hard work and prayer to win, the two combined in triplets. Chinoi really puts in a lot of effort, I admired his zeal,” she added.
The prayer is that army officer Namakula charges too from the warmth brought by Nakalembe’s achievement.
17TH TUSKER MALT UGANDA GOLF PROS OPEN
FINAL LEADERBOARD
1 Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) 69 70 66 72 277
T2 Simon Ngige (KEN) 75 74 67 71 287
T2 Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 73 70 67 77 287
4 Greg Snow (KEN) 74 70 70 76 290
T5 Samuel Njoroge (KEN) 72 74 72 73 291
T5 Nyasha Muyambo (ZIM) 73 72 71 75 291
T7 Visitor Mapwanya (UGA) 73 77 71 72 293
T7 Celestine Nsanzuwera (RWA) 76 72 68 77 293
T9 David Wakhu (KEN) 76 76 69 73 294
T9 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 75 76 71 72 294
T9 Willy Deus Kitata (UGA) 75 74 75 70 294
T9 Dismas Indiza (KEN) 72 70 76 76 294
T15 Joshua Seale (UGA) 79 70 72 76 297
T17 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 77 75 73 73 298
T19 Brian Toolit (UGA) 78 74 77 71 300
T19 Silver Opio (UGA) 76 75 73 76 300
T24 Ibrahim Bagalana* (UGA) 81 70 76 76 303
26 Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) 77 71 74 82 304
T28 David Kamulindwa (UGA) 76 76 73 81 306
30 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 79 73 73 82 307
T31 Irene Nakalembe (UGA) 80 72 74 82 308
T31 Grace Kasango (UGA) 73 77 75 83 308
T34 Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 80 72 79 78 309
* Denotes amateur player
NAKALEMBE AT A GLANCE
Full name: Irene Nakalembe
Born: 1985
Started playing: 2008
Turned pro: 2022
Home club: Entebbe Golf Club
Kit: Cleveland
Family: Mother of Two (Erika and Amber)
Work: Financial Advisor at CIC Insurance Ltd
Manager: Yunus Bbaale
Favourite club: Arsenal FC
AMATEUR ROLL OF HONOUR
Uganda Ladies Golf Open (2021)
Entebbe Ladies Open (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Nigeria Ikoyi Ladies Open (2019, 2020, 2021)
Tanzania Ladies Open (2021)