Nakasi and Musanabera eye Singleton Challenge semis

The last eight pairings of the Season VI Entebbe Singleton Golf Challenge are not the common household names, of course except Moses Ssebugwawo - a former club treasurer.

But Patricia Nakasi and her counterpart Bernadette Musanabera have surprised their opponents to become the last-standing all-female pairing at this elusive showpiece.

“We are honoured to have made it to the quarterfinals,” said Musanabera, who recently emerged as the best female player during Uganda Golf Club’s Captain’s Bell event.

The pair remains firmly in quest for the coveted prize - an all-expenses paid courtesy of RwandAir to the Dubai Desert Classic in January - when they face Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore at the par-71 course today.

“We have put in time to practice in preparation for the game and we are very ready. By God’s grace, I believe we will make it to the semi-finals and the thought of it is really exciting,” Musanabera added.

The two are a threat owing to their big handicaps, 20, and Nakasi playing off 34 and with such, stroke advantage is key.

Meanwhile, Ssebugwawo, who has enjoyed a smooth run with his partner Charles Odere, are at test when they face the third lady left in the fray – Edrae Kagombe who is paired with her husband Charles.

“Being in the quarterfinals of this prestigious tournament is no mean feat,” Ssebugwawo noted.

“We are not long hitters but accuracy is key. We will aim to reach the greens in regulation and save par.

Putting on the green will separate men from the boys,” the ever-jolly fellow added.

The Kagombes from Mbarara Sports Club are already defying odds. “People talked a lot but we always plan before playing,” Edrae warned.

Meanwhile, another Mbarara combo of William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga, who eliminated 2018 champions Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime at the previous round, now face Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira.

The final match-up involves Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan, who face Lony Akena and Geoffrey Odur for a place in the semi-finals.

CAST OF WINNERS

2021: Not Completed

2020: I. Nahabwe/ L Adoch

2019: R. Lutwama/ R. Busingye

2018: S. Kesiime/P. Kabasweka

2017: I. Mariera/ John Muchiri

Ebb Singleton Challenge

Season VI – Last EIeight ratings

Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe

vs. M. Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere

Patricia Nakasi & Berna Musanabera

vs. Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

vs. William Bizibu & Alex Kazenga