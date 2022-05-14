Nakasi and Musanabera eye Singleton Challenge semis
What you need to know:
- The two are a threat owing to their big handicaps, 20, and Nakasi playing off 34 and with such, stroke advantage is key.
The last eight pairings of the Season VI Entebbe Singleton Golf Challenge are not the common household names, of course except Moses Ssebugwawo - a former club treasurer.
But Patricia Nakasi and her counterpart Bernadette Musanabera have surprised their opponents to become the last-standing all-female pairing at this elusive showpiece.
“We are honoured to have made it to the quarterfinals,” said Musanabera, who recently emerged as the best female player during Uganda Golf Club’s Captain’s Bell event.
The pair remains firmly in quest for the coveted prize - an all-expenses paid courtesy of RwandAir to the Dubai Desert Classic in January - when they face Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore at the par-71 course today.
“We have put in time to practice in preparation for the game and we are very ready. By God’s grace, I believe we will make it to the semi-finals and the thought of it is really exciting,” Musanabera added.
Meanwhile, Ssebugwawo, who has enjoyed a smooth run with his partner Charles Odere, are at test when they face the third lady left in the fray – Edrae Kagombe who is paired with her husband Charles.
“Being in the quarterfinals of this prestigious tournament is no mean feat,” Ssebugwawo noted.
“We are not long hitters but accuracy is key. We will aim to reach the greens in regulation and save par.
Putting on the green will separate men from the boys,” the ever-jolly fellow added.
The Kagombes from Mbarara Sports Club are already defying odds. “People talked a lot but we always plan before playing,” Edrae warned.
Meanwhile, another Mbarara combo of William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga, who eliminated 2018 champions Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime at the previous round, now face Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira.
The final match-up involves Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan, who face Lony Akena and Geoffrey Odur for a place in the semi-finals.
CAST OF WINNERS
2021: Not Completed
2020: I. Nahabwe/ L Adoch
2019: R. Lutwama/ R. Busingye
2018: S. Kesiime/P. Kabasweka
2017: I. Mariera/ John Muchiri
Ebb Singleton Challenge
Season VI – Last EIeight ratings
Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe
vs. M. Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere
Patricia Nakasi & Berna Musanabera
vs. Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore
Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira
vs. William Bizibu & Alex Kazenga
Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan
vs. Lony Akena & Geoffrey Odur